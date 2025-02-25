Faraba Kaira Fire Leaves VDC Chair and Family Homeless

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

A fire outbreak in Faraba Kaira destroyed three houses in the compound of Village Development Committee (VDC) Chairperson Saikou Sowe, leaving him and his family homeless.

The blaze first started on Friday and lasted until late Saturday, only to reignite on Monday unexpectedly, reducing their belongings to ashes.

Sowe, devastated by the loss, ruled out an electrical fault as the cause and is now appealing for urgent assistance from philanthropists, government agencies, and humanitarian organizations to help rebuild their lives.