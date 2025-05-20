‘Every day I think about dying’: Kidney Patient Appeals for Assistance

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

Sutay Marong, a resident of Bakau New Town and former amateur football coach of Zuwa FC, who has been diagnosed with kidney failure, is seeking public support to restore his health.

Once a promising young man, Sutay is now fighting kidney failure, which poses a threat to his life, and is looking for help to recover his well-being.

“I can’t do anything by myself now, and I rely on others,” he stated, noting that his health issues have impacted his children’s education as they all dropped out of school. Transitioning from a provider to a dependent individual, Sutay’s situation serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of life.

He said the issue began with an eye problem before it worsened. He sought treatment in Senegal, where he underwent eye surgery. Mr. Marong, who now struggles to speak, recounted how this health issue has devastated his coaching career and lifestyle.

“I was in Bakadaji during the tourism season when I collapsed,” he remembered, adding that he suffers from swollen legs.

“I always thought it was malaria since I was vomiting. I went to the Bakau health centre, and when I got to the hospital, I wanted to talk to a doctor before I started vomiting again,” he added.

Mr. Marong was subsequently transferred to Banjul Hospital for emergency care, where he was diagnosed with kidney failure.

“When the doctor informed me that I had kidney failure, I was shocked…” he recounted. He has been battling kidney disease for nearly a year and has no choice but to seek public assistance to regain his health.

He currently relies on dialysis to manage his condition.

“It’s painful. Every day, I think about dying. My family and children are devastated,” he expressed, his eyes reddening. He stated that each day feels like a nightmare, and obtaining funds for treatment is nearly impossible.

“Every day I go for dialysis, and I always collapse,” he noted.

As his condition continues to jeopardise his life, Mr. Marong is appealing for help as he has been recommended for overseas medical treatment. The estimated cost of his medical treatment is D1.8 million. Anyone wishing to assist Mr. Marong can contact him at ‪+2207714690‬ or 5046561.