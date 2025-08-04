Essau Model Police Station Inaugurated as Part of Security Sector Reform

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

The Gambia Police Force, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), officially inaugurated the Essau Model Police Station on Saturday, August 2nd, marking a significant milestone in the country’s security sector reform agenda and efforts to promote democratic, people-centered policing.

Presiding over the ceremony on behalf of President Adama Barrow, Minister of Interior Abdoulie Sanyang reaffirmed the government’s dedication to strengthening public safety through institutional reforms. “The establishment of this model police station is a testimony to our resolve to deliver on the Security Sector Reform programme, which aims to build a police force that is professional, accessible, accountable, and respectful of human rights,” he said.

The high-level ceremony drew participation from UNDP Regional Director for Africa and UN Assistant Secretary-General, Ms. Ahunna Eziakonwa, who called for active community engagement in sustaining the facility. “This is not just a building. It is a promise to the people of Essau and beyond that peace, justice, and inclusion are not abstract ideals, but rights that must be protected and delivered,” she said. “I urge the people of this community to take ownership of this station and work with the police to make security everyone’s business.”

Other dignitaries present included Minister of Works and Infrastructure, Ebrima Sillah; Minister of Trade, Hon. Baboucarr Joof; Inspector General of Police Seedy Mukhtar Touray; Assistant Inspectors General Ebrima Bah and Pateh Jallow; and representatives of sister security institutions such as the Gambia Immigration Department (GID), Drug Law Enforcement Agency – Gambia (DLEAG), and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAS).

The Inspector General of Police, Seedy Mukhtar Touray, described the new station as a “flagship of reform” and a model for future policing infrastructure. “This station represents a shift in how we relate to the communities we serve. It was conceived through consultation, built through partnership, and will be sustained through collaboration,” he said.

Musical interludes by the Gambia Police Band and a ceremonial flag-raising parade led by CSP Dawda Jobe provided a patriotic tone to the occasion. In his welcoming address, the Alkalo of Essau, Mr. Lang Njie, expressed appreciation to the government and UNDP, stating, “This project gives our people confidence that development is reaching even the furthest communities.”

Governor of the North Bank Region, Lamin Saidykhan, echoed similar sentiments, noting, “This station enhances both security and trust, which are key for our region’s development. We must now ensure it serves its purpose by using it well and respecting the laws it upholds.”

Following the formal speeches, a commemorative plaque was unveiled, and guests were taken on a guided tour of the facility. Designed with a focus on gender sensitivity and human rights compliance, the station includes separate holding cells for men and women, child-friendly spaces, accessible service counters, and dedicated rooms for survivor support.

The Essau Model Police Station is now set to serve not only as a law enforcement hub but also as a symbol of trust between citizens and state institutions, underlining The Gambia’s commitment to inclusive development and sustained peace.

UNDP’s Ahunna Eziakonwa concluded her remarks with a call to unity: “Security is not only the absence of conflict. It is the presence of justice. It is communities that feel safe, heard, and empowered. This is what we are building here in Essau.”