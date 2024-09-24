Empowering Young Entrepreneurs: Njie Pleads for Government Support for Expansion

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Prominent entrepreneur Njie Charakh has called on the government to provide him with support to expand his entrepreneurial programs, as he is currently supporting more than two dozen young entrepreneurs across the country.

- Advertisement -

Njie, who returned from Senegal a few years ago to establish his business in The Gambia, said his priority is to help create employment opportunities for the youth.

Njie, a mentor to many, said he could buy expensive cars, build houses, and rent them out.

However, he stated that building apartments would not create employment for many young people.

“Right now, I need about D20 million to expand my entrepreneurial programs and create employment for many youths,” he said, adding that while he can afford to live a lavish lifestyle, he chooses to empower young people instead.

- Advertisement -

“I am creating opportunities for thousands of young people,” he added.

Njie is a leading young entrepreneur who imports materials and sells them to the youth at retail prices.

He has established skill training centers in Serekunda, Farafenni, Foni, and Basse, where hundreds of youths benefit from entrepreneurial coaching.

Njie believes the government cannot do it alone and encourages others to invest in creating employment for others.

- Advertisement -

“I know ways to make fast money, but that won’t benefit others. I want the benefits to reach many,” he continued.

“Building a nation requires striking a balance between individual interests and the collective good. Investing in business can create opportunities for others.”

He noted that not everyone can work in an office setting.

Despite having this ambitious vision, Njie is facing challenges in achieving his goal of becoming the leading private employer in the country.

Eager to make positive contributions to the entrepreneurial world, Njie is working to expand these opportunities to every region in the country, but is encountering difficulties.

“Right now, I have over 2,000 people who I provide materials to sell and pay for in installments. I want to have more than 50 trainees in each region across the country, but at the moment, it’s very difficult for me to achieve that,” he explained.

He also called on Gambians who share his vision to partner with him.

Students who complete their training at these various centers are given certificates and loans to set up their own businesses while they continue receiving coaching.