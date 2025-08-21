Embassy Alerts Gambians: U.S. Visa Allows Travel, Not Entry

- Advertisement -

Written by: Seringe ST Touray

The Embassy of the Republic of The Gambia in Washington D.C. has issued a formal notice reminding Gambian citizens living in the United States and those intending to travel there to strictly comply with U.S. immigration policies.

- Advertisement -

In its press release dated August 20th, the Embassy stressed that a U.S. visa is not a guarantee of entry into the country or a right to remain until its expiry date. Quoting the U.S. Embassy in Banjul, the statement explained: “citizens already issued with the U.S. visa only allows them to travel to a United States port of entry and request permission to enter the country.”

The Embassy added that immigration decisions at entry points rest with U.S. border authorities. “The decision to stay in the United States is not your visa’s expiration date. The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer determines your ‘Admit Until Date’ upon your arrival and you can check the date by which you must depart online at i94.cbp.dhs.gov,” it noted.

Highlighting the broader security context, the Embassy reminded Gambians that “all travelers to the United States undergo extensive security screening including checks against law enforcement and counter-terrorism databases.” It said visas are not issued until “all security concerns are fully resolved,” and emphasised that “prohibiting travel to those who might pose a threat is key to protecting the United States citizens at home.”

Particular attention was drawn to Gambian students in the United States, who were warned of the risks of breaching visa conditions. “If they drop out, skip classes, or leave their programmes of study without informing the school, their visas may be revoked, and may lose eligibility for future United States visas,” the Embassy cautioned.

- Advertisement -

The statement further urged Gambian students to remain compliant with U.S. immigration rules to safeguard their academic opportunities. “The Embassy seizes this opportunity to call on Gambians who travelled to the United States for the purpose of studying to always adhere to the terms of their visas and maintain student status to avoid any issue with the United States immigration laws that may interrupt their studies,” it said.

Concluding the advisory, the Embassy called on all Gambian citizens residing in the U.S. to “strictly adhere to the above mentioned immigration policies of the United States” in order to avoid disruptions or penalties related to their stay.