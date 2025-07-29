EFSCRJ Demands Govt Action to Protect Tanji Bird Reserve

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) has issued a strong public call to the Barrow administration to clarify the status of the Tanji Bird Reserve, 13 days after investigative platform Malagen released a scathing report alleging widespread illegal encroachment and commercial allocation of the protected land.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the centre criticised the ministries of Lands, Environment, and Tourism, along with key agencies such as the Department of Parks and Wildlife, Gambia Tourism Board (GTBoard), and the National Environment Agency (NEA), for remaining silent despite the seriousness of the allegations.

“The Gambia Government owes citizens the truth about how it is managing public resources,” the statement read, adding that “silence is not an option” in the face of continued threats to a nationally protected conservation area.

The Tanji Bird Reserve, protected since 1993, first came under threat in 2012 when former President Yahya Jammeh reportedly seized 25 hectares of the land, portions of which were later sold to individuals and companies. Although the Janneh Commission later declared Jammeh’s actions unlawful, the land was never fully restored to its rightful custodians, the Department of Parks and Wildlife. Instead, GTBoard allegedly proceeded with further plot allocations, drawing sharp criticism from environmental activists.

EFSCRJ is calling on President Barrow and the relevant ministers, Hamat Bah (Lands), Rohey John Manjang (Environment), and Abdou Jobe (Tourism), to publicly clarify the current status of the reserve. The group has demanded that the 1995 proposed demarcation of the bird reserve be approved without further delay.

Citing provisions of the newly launched National Land Policy 2025, which emphasises environmental protection and community engagement, EFSCRJ warned against what it described as a growing pattern of “corruption, patronage, and total disregard” for environmental laws and heritage sites.

“It is sad to note that GTBoard and the ministries responsible for the Environment, Lands and Tourism are notorious for allowing encroachments on protected lands, forests, wetlands, and cultural sites. We demand an immediate and total halt to these malpractices,” the statement concluded.