EFSCRJ Demands Accountability Over Scabies Outbreak at Brufut Quranic School

By: Alieu Jallow

The EF Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) has called for urgent action and full accountability over a scabies outbreak at Daara Madina Suwaneh, a Quranic boarding school in Brufut Heights, where 57 out of 101 children were recently diagnosed with the disease.

In a strongly worded statement issued Tuesday, EFSCRJ blamed systemic neglect by key state institutions for the outbreak and called for immediate investigations, prosecution of those responsible, and the closure of the school pending a full assessment.

“We consider this outbreak as symptomatic of the perennial dereliction of duty by public institutions,” the Centre said, referencing Section 17 of the Gambian Constitution, which obliges public bodies to respect and protect human rights.

The Ministry of Health confirmed the outbreak on May 27, noting on its Facebook page that the affected children were found to be without “adequate medical care at the time of the investigations.” The Ministry said it is now working to provide treatment and improve hygiene at the facility. However, EFSCRJ says the problem goes beyond treating scabies.

“The children of this school have a right to the highest attainable standard of living, including hygiene, sanitation, healthcare, and safety,” the organization stated, noting that the outbreak “meant the necessary monitoring and accountability by public institutions were absent.”

EFSCRJ drew parallels to past tragedies involving children in institutions, including the 2021 Bilal Islamic School fire that killed nine, the 2022 Malagen investigation into abuse at Penny Appeal homes, and the acute kidney injury outbreak that claimed over 70 lives that same year.

“In all these cases, relevant authorities issued statements, made visits, and promised accountability, yet until today, no tangible action has been taken against perpetrators. The Gambia Police Force neither arrested nor prosecuted anyone for this fatal incident in which the right to live was destroyed with impunity,” the statement said.

EFSCRJ issued six specific recommendations, including:

A joint investigation by the Ministries of Health, Gender and Children, the NHRC, and the police;

Closure of the Daara and thorough inspection of its facilities;

Legal action against individuals found responsible for negligence;

Nationwide monitoring of all child-centered boarding schools;

Full implementation of the Minimum Standards of Quality Care for childcare centers;

Continuous oversight by all relevant government agencies.

The Centre also reminded authorities of their legal responsibilities under Section 199 of the Children’s Act, which mandates inspections of childcare facilities every six months.

“If this was done, these deaths and diseases in boarding schools and childcare homes would have been avoided,” the statement added.

“Public institutions are created for a purpose, and they must be seen to fulfill their purpose with diligence, effectiveness, and efficiency,” EFSCRJ concluded. “EFSCRJ will continue to monitor this matter to ensure transparency and accountability.”