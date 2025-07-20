- Advertisement -

OPINION by: Seringe S.T. Touray

Editor-in-Chief, The Fatu Network

Some people might say I’m crazy for expecting President Barrow or any ordinary Gambian to take meaningful action on Palestine. After all, we’re a small country, right? Not a global power. But here’s the truth: justice doesn’t need numbers. It needs courage. And right now, condemnation is not enough.

Gambia has condemned the war in Gaza, like many others. But what have we actually done? Besides calling a spade a spade, what concrete action has our government taken to stand against the destruction of Palestinian lives and land? Saying “we condemn this” doesn’t cost anything. It’s easy. It’s the bare minimum. And we need to go beyond it.

Barrow holds a position of power — so use it

Let’s start with the facts. President Adama Barrow is currently the Chairman of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). This isn’t a title you hold for a few weeks. It typically lasts until the next Islamic Summit, which happens roughly every three years. That means Barrow is in this seat until at least 2027. He has time. He has the platform. And he has the responsibility to do more than deliver feel-good speeches. This is a real chance to amplify Gambia’s moral standing on the world stage, or at least within the OIC.

He can call for an emergency summit of OIC leaders focused solely on Gaza. Not just another statement. Real action. He can demand sanctions, propose collective bans, and push for the OIC to back legal proceedings against Israel at the International Criminal Court (ICC). These things don’t require being a superpower. They require backbone.

Even Senegal, our neighbour, has already taken steps that we haven’t. Senegal is a founding member of the Hague Group, a coalition of over 30 countries that just met in Bogotá, Colombia, to formally back sanctions against Israel. Twelve countries signed a joint agreement to support arms embargoes, port inspections, universal jurisdiction, and reviews of public contracts that aid Israeli war efforts. Where was The Gambia? Nowhere in sight.

Barrow should have been there. He still can be. Join the Hague Group. Show the world we’re not afraid to stand on the right side of history.

Condemnation without consequences means complicity

Let’s talk about Saudi Arabia. It condemned the Israeli bombing of civilians. Strong words, loud headlines. But did it condition any of its aid or trade deals on stopping the war? No. Did it withhold oil? No. Did it take any step beyond a press release? No.

So is Saudi Arabia complicit? In my opinion, yes. Because when you have power and you choose not to use it, that’s not neutrality. That’s enabling.

The same logic applies to us. Gambia may not have oil or billions in trade, but we do have moral authority. We have a vote at the UN. We have a respected legal voice because of our past support for justice at The Hague. Let’s not waste that reputation.

What should Barrow actually do?

Here are some real options — not just nice-sounding words.

Join the Hague Group and back its six-point plan for coordinated sanctions on Israel. Use his OIC chairmanship to call for economic penalties, arms embargoes, and legal action. Publicly support South Africa’s genocide case at the ICJ and contribute resources to strengthen it. Ban companies in The Gambia that fund or support the Israeli military, including any logistics, software, or supply chain firms. Suspend diplomatic or economic normalisation with Israel unless there is a permanent ceasefire and recognition of Palestinian rights.

What about us, the people?

Some people think all this is up to governments. It’s not. Every one of us can do something.

Start with boycotts. Many people are refusing to buy Coca-Cola because the company has bottling operations in Israeli settlements, which are illegal under international law. Others avoid products like HP, Puma, and McDonald’s, which are linked in various ways to the Israeli military or economy. You don’t have to wait for The Gambia to issue a ban. You can ban it from your own home.

If your local shop stocks these products, tell them. Ask for alternatives. Post online. Talk about it. Boycotts only work when people spread the word.

If the news you watch is biased, turn it off

Here’s something else that needs to be said. Some international media are slow to recognise injustice. They don’t call genocide genocide until the public is already outraged. They wait to see which way the wind blows. That’s not journalism. That’s cowardice.

So if you’re watching news that refuses to show the truth — switch it off. Follow outlets that report honestly. Share verified content. Ask questions. Don’t be manipulated.

Bring faith into the fold

As Muslims and Christians, we’re taught to stand for justice. So let’s not just pray for Palestine. Let’s act. But also, let’s pray intentionally. Every time you finish salah, every time you see a headline about children, women, and fathers being blown apart while waiting for aid, make du’a for a free Palestine. This food aid is being weaponized. Starving people are being used as targets. If that doesn’t move you to act and to pray, what will?

This isn’t just a political issue. It’s a test. A moral one. A litmus test that reveals who stands for good and who doesn’t. The world has always been a fight between good and evil — from the time of Prophet Adam to now. Everything else is just noise. Do you stand for the oppressed or the oppressor? That’s the only question that matters.

Look at Momodou Taal. He chose courage

One of the most powerful examples of individual action came from a fellow Gambian — Momodou Taal. A PhD student at Cornell University in the US, Taal filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for two executive orders that suppressed pro-Palestinian speech. He faced visa threats, academic suspension, surveillance, and intimidation. He eventually had to leave the US because his visa was revoked after speaking out.

We at The Fatu Network reported extensively on his case. On March 17, 2025, we broke the news that Taal, along with Cornell professor Mũkoma Wa Ngũgĩ and student Sriram Parasurama, had filed a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of two executive orders. Then on March 20, we reported Taal’s claim that federal agents had attempted to detain him at his home in Ithaca, New York. On March 22, we covered immigration authorities requesting him to surrender himself. And on April 1, we reported that he had left the US, stating, “I have lost faith I could walk the streets without being abducted.”

Despite the risks, Taal said: “The images in Gaza are horrifying and only strengthen my resolve to do whatever we can. Free Palestine.”

He didn’t just talk. He acted. He paid the price.

And what did he get in return? An open letter, published by us on March 21, from someone telling him to stop. Marre Jallow wrote:

“Your actions could inadvertently create significant obstacles for countless international students who aspire to study in the United States… Sometimes true courage lies not in public confrontation but in finding paths to change that protect opportunities for the most vulnerable among us.”

I disagree. That’s not courage. That’s fear. That’s selfishness dressed up as concern. While some are worried about visa rejections, Taal was standing up against the bombing of Palestinian children waiting for food. That’s the real courage we need more of.

If Taal, an individual student on a visa, can risk it all for what’s right, then what is Barrow, a whole president and OIC chairman, waiting for? What are we waiting for?

So what would be enough?

Let’s be clear:

Concrete political action. Sanctions. Legal referrals. No more soft diplomacy.

Economic pressure. Ban or boycott companies tied to the occupation.

Moral clarity. Speak truth even when it’s unpopular.

Grassroots strength. Every citizen, every purchase, every post counts.

We don’t need to be America or Russia or China to make a difference. We just need to act like our values actually matter.

So the next time someone says The Gambia is too small to do anything, tell them this: it’s not about size. It’s about standing up, even when others sit down.

Because silence in the face of injustice isn’t neutrality. It’s betrayal.