Ebou Sanyang: Midfield Maestro Defying Age and Doubt

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

In Tallinding Farokono, where streets hum with the dreams of young footballers, Ebou Sanyang emerged as a midfield maestro with a fire that defies age and circumstance. In his mid-twenties, where consistency and age play against many Gambian players, the Fortune FC star battles the odds in Gambia’s underdog GFF League, weaving pinpoint passes and transforming himself into both a prolific goal provider and a scorer over the years while chasing a professional dream that could light the way for a nation’s untapped talent.

A Street-Born Dreamer

Born and raised in Tallinding Farokono, a scintillating Gambian community in Kanifing Municipality where football transcends beyond a game to a lifeline.

“From a young age, I played barefoot in the streets with my friends,” he recalls, his voice warm with nostalgia. “It started as fun, but I realized I had a passion and a gift I couldn’t ignore.” Those gritty street games, played with worn-out balls on makeshift pitches, forged a relentless spirit. At 13, a defining moment came in a local tournament when he scored a last-minute winner. A coach pulled him aside and said, “You can go far if you stay disciplined.” Those words became his guiding light, propelling him from community Nawettan qualifiers at Serrekunda East’s bustling park to the cusp of professional aspirations.

Ebou’s idols, Argentine playmaker Juan Román Riquelme and Spanish striker Fernando Torres, shaped his dynamic midfield style. “Riquelme taught me vision and intelligence on the ball,” he says, “while Torres inspired my strength and drive forward.” Blending clever passing with physicality, Ebou has become a cornerstone for Fortune FC, dictating play with the poise of a deep-lying playmaker and the tenacity of a box-to-box dynamo.

Rising Through Adversity

Ebou’s path to Fortune FC, where he joined in the 2021–22 season after a stint with Real de Banjul, was paved with challenges familiar to Gambian players. “Lack of proper training facilities, limited access to good boots or even footballs at times,” he lists, his tone steady yet reflective as he recalls challenges growing up in Tallinding with lofty dreams.

“Balancing school, family responsibilities, and football wasn’t easy.” These obstacles honed his mental toughness. Moving to Fortune FC was a bold step. “It was a new environment, new tactics,” Ebou admits, “but Fortune gave me freedom to express myself on the pitch, and that helped my confidence grow.”

His impact at Fortune FC is undeniable. In 2021, during Fortune’s historic 3–0 upset over Algeria’s ES Sétif in the CAF Champions League qualifiers, Ebou delivered a no-look, defense-splitting assist that sent the Bakau crowd into a frenzy. “The assist I made that Bura scored—it was special,” he says, eyes gleaming. “Moments like that remind me why I love this game.” Another cherished memory is his free-kick goal against Wallidan, clinching Fortune FC’s first-ever Gambian top-flight trophy. “That goal was for the team, the fans, and every kid in The Gambia dreaming big,” he says.

Ebou’s versatility shines in his love for assisting. “There’s something about creating a goal, breaking down a defense with a pass, that gives me satisfaction,” he explains. Yet his scoring touch is just as vital, with a crucial brace against Harts FC this year and six other goals cementing his reputation as a clutch performer.

Defying Age and Doubt

At 25, Ebou confronts a persistent stereotype: the notion that he’s “too old” to break into professional football abroad. He rejects it with unwavering conviction. “Age is just a number,” he asserts. “Football is about performance, mentality, and hunger. If I’m fit, disciplined, and still improving, why should age stop me? Late bloomers exist.” His evolution at Fortune FC backs his claim. Initially a box-to-box midfielder, he’s grown into a trusted leader who orchestrates play from deep. “The coaches trust me to lead from the middle,” he says, “and I’m still learning every day.”

Ebou’s dream is vivid: to play professionally, ideally in Europe’s top leagues—France, Italy, or Holland. “Going professional means being able to focus fully on football and live off the game I love,” he says. In a country where scouts rarely visit GFF League matches, staying motivated is a test of resolve. “I focus on what I can control,” Ebou explains. “Every match is a chance to improve. If I give my best, the right opportunity will come.”

A Voice for Gambian Football

Ebou sees himself as a torchbearer for Gambian football. The GFF League, he notes, is progressing with better-organized clubs and coaching, but it still lacks investment and global exposure. “We may not have the facilities or attention,” he says, “but we have heart, talent, and hunger. There are so many gifted players here; we just need a platform to show the world what we can do.” Inspired by Gambian stars like Omar Colley and Musa Barrow, Ebou believes the leap from local pitches to global stages is within reach.

His preparation for big matches reflects his professionalism. Before facing rivals like Real de Banjul or in high-stakes CAF games, Ebou studies opponents, visualizes his movements, and prays. “Mentally, I remind myself it’s just football—play your game, trust your ability,” he says. Off the pitch, he’s a role model, driven to inspire the next generation. “We can lead by example,” he says. “Show that even without big resources, hard work and discipline can take you far.”

A Dream Worth Chasing

Ebou Sanyang’s story is a testament to resilience, a rebuke to stereotypes, and a call for the world to recognize The Gambia’s untapped potential. Every pass he threads, every goal he scores, every tackle he makes is a declaration: talent knows no age, and dreams know no borders. For the kids in Tallinding Farokono kicking balls in the dust, Ebou is proof that greatness begins with heart.

As he laces up his boots for Fortune FC, Ebou carries a nation’s hopes and a personal vow. “If a scout was watching,” he says with a grin, “I’d want them to see my vision, my work rate, and my love for the game.” Somewhere, in a stadium or on a grainy highlight reel, that scout might be watching. And Ebou Sanyang is ready.