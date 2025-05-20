Dr. Ceesay Accuses Manding King of Selling Jammeh’s Forfeited Cows

- Advertisement -

By Mama A. Touray

The Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services has accused Amadou Kora, also known as Manding King, of selling Jammeh’s assets during an interview on West Coast Radio on Tuesday.

“The Manding King should be asked about the issue of the cows. He was there when these things were sold; he was giving prices, and we came to understand that he is a UDP guy from Basse and was there when the cows were bought,” he alleged.

Ceesay continued that Manding King was the one determining the prices of the cows and that the parliamentary enquiry will be interesting and unearth unexpected revelations.

He stressed that Manding King should be asked who bought the cows, while emphasizing that the cars, cows, and tractors were not sold by the central government and that the central government is not aware of the whole thing.

“It was done purely by the Janneh Commission, and they had legal mandate to do it at that time because they were an independent institution. Now we are going to hold them accountable as a government; that’s why we are setting up the enquiry, and anybody who is found wanting of any wrongdoing in this case will face the full force of the law,” he added.

According to him, the Janneh Commission sold quite a number of cars and tractors, while the Sheriff Division at the High Court sold off the cows, “but the parliamentary enquiry will help us have a better understanding of who sold what, how, when, and who bought the cattle.”

He said all the vehicles have been sold off except those that were shown on GRTS last week.

“Altogether, there are eleven vehicles that are currently at State House, and there are some currently at Kanifing Garage. Some of them have issues, like Land Cruisers. I have sent a camera there to show those ones, and we saw the Hummer and the rest at the State House, and even the so-called biscuit car,” he added.