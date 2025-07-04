Dock Workers Earn Up to D60,000 Monthly Amid Safety Concerns, Says Minister Sillah

- Advertisement -

Written by: The Fatu Network Newsroom

Transport Minister Ebrima Sillah has revealed that dock workers at Gambia’s ports can earn between D20,000 and D60,000 per month, with some making the lower end of that range in just three to four days of work on vessels. However, he also acknowledged serious safety concerns, stating that workers frequently climb “five or six container highs” and are often “dangling in the air” without harnesses or proper protective equipment.

Speaking on West Coast Radio’s Coffee Time with Peter Gomez, in an episode released on Thursday, July 4, Minister Sillah said he had reviewed the dock workers’ earnings. In a lighthearted exchange, he joked — responding to the host’s comment about their high pay — that the wages were so attractive he might consider switching jobs himself.

The comments come amid recent tensions between dock workers and the port operator Albayrak, with disputes over working conditions and compensation. When workers threatened to strike, Sillah called a meeting with dock workers’ union leaders, the Gambia Ports Authority (GPA), and Albarak officials to address the concerns.

The dispute centred on dock workers demanding over €4 per container, while Albarak was reportedly charging vessel owners only about €3.50. The minister questioned how an operator could be expected to pay out more than it earns. The issue was eventually resolved through a Service Level Agreement (SLA) signed by all parties.

Sillah clarified that determining or reducing wages is not within his role as minister, but that he acted to prevent disruption and facilitate dialogue. He added that as part of the new concession framework, safety measures — such as the provision of personal protective equipment — would become mandatory going forward.