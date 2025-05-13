Dictatorship No More

- Advertisement -

OPINION

By Alh Suntou Touray – London

Calls for transparency and public engagement are natural features of democratic governance. However, the attempt to paint President Adama Barrow as a dictator suggests that some people are, perhaps, nostalgic for the “real McCoy”—Yahya AJJ Jammeh, the embodiment of ruthless tyranny and public lawlessness.

In politics and democracy, it’s common to stir up public sentiment and generate tension to make an incumbent appear unpopular. This can take the form of provocation—sometimes overt, sometimes subtle. Attacking a leader’s credibility, goading them into emotional responses, and waiting for any sign of misstep is all part of the political game. That is the challenge of managing a democracy: it demands patience, balance, and openness—far different from the rigid control of a dictatorship, where dissent is simply silenced.

Those of us who are close to President Adama Barrow can attest that he is far from harbouring dictatorial tendencies. In fact, he often delegates responsibilities to the appropriate officials and rarely overreacts when those officials fall short. If anything, he is actually restrained in his reactions.

Post-dictatorship governance is often complicated by the lingering habits of the past. Many leaders find it easier to mimic the firm-handed ways of their predecessors. But President Barrow has deliberately distanced himself from the authoritarian methods of Yahya Jammeh. He comes from a completely different school of thought—one grounded in dialogue, civility, and constitutionalism.

Critics who aim to provoke President Barrow should reflect on this contrast. Dictatorship often comes from a background in security and control, accompanied by deep emotional and psychological scars. But democracy thrives on resilience, compromise, and public trust.

Let’s not make “dictatorship hunting” a distraction. In the delicate art of nation-building, it’s important to recognise growth where it’s due and to protect the fragile, hard-earned gains of democracy.

Those entrusted to execute public service should always remember their obligations and not hide behind the insulation of invisible walls of being a civil servant. The calm and cordial disposition President Adama Barrow is known for should continue to define his leadership methods. The youths all over the world have different ways of reacting to situations, leaders act with calmness and openness to resolve crisis where they arise.

President Adama Barrow is not a dictator even in a metaphorical sense.

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect The Fatu Network’s editorial stance.