Opinion: Diaspora Voting Voted Down

By: Momodou Ndow

The NAMs have done it again by revealing their dirty hands. They’ve voted down diaspora voting by a 25 to 14 margin – a clear landslide. Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and the NAMs have certainly found a way to deny us our right to vote. Congratulations to them!

Diaspora voting is a powerful way for individuals living abroad to maintain a connection with Gambia and contribute to the political process. By ensuring our right to vote, you empower us to be able to influence policies that may directly affect our lives.

It will also a way to acknowledges our significant contributions to the economy, through remittances and investments, as well as the cultural and social ties we maintain. Enabling diaspora voting ensures that our voices are heard in a tangible way, making us active participants in shaping Gambia’s future.

Moreover, diaspora voting strengthens democratic values and promotes inclusion and representation. Representation matters deh! It guarantees that diasporans who may be temporarily or permanently living abroad, still have a stake in our country’s governance.

In this way, diaspora voting will enhance the democratic process, ensuring that all Gambian citizens, regardless of we live, are equally represented.

Remittances play a crucial role in Gambia’s economy, often providing a lifeline for families and communities. There’s no doubt that our remittances have significantly reduce poverty by supporting basic needs such as food, medical care, and education.

For many households fofu nonu, remittances are the primary source of income, given the high unemployment rate. Beyond individual households, remittances contribute to the national economy by increasing the flow of foreign currency.

Our remittances were $775 million last year, and we deserve a seat at the table. This Sara yaadi mbam business must end!