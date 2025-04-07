Diaspora Activist Condemns Minister Hamat Bah Over “Irresponsible” Remarks Targeting Fulani Community

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Gambian diaspora activist and resident of Kanifing, Saikou Camara, has strongly condemned recent remarks made by the Minister of Local Government and Religious Affairs, Hamat Bah, in which he associated members of the Fulani community, specifically cattle rearers, with regional violence and jihadist activities in neighboring Sahel countries.

The controversial comments were made during an Eid gathering attended by President Adama Barrow and Banjul Muslim elders. Camara, known for his vocal stance on human rights and inclusion, labeled the allegations as “dangerous and deeply irresponsible,” warning that such rhetoric could incite ethnic division and social unrest.

“Mr. Bah provided no evidence from the security sector to support these serious claims,” Camara noted in a public statement. “Such statements are not only irresponsible but can also be categorized as hate speech, especially when they link an entire group to terror networks in the Sahel region,” he stated.

The remarks in question were made by Minister Bah during the event, where he stated:

“You see Niger, Nigeria and Mali—all these countries, their problems emanate from jihadists and cattle herders, jihadists and herder men, my relatives. It is us, the herder men—the problem is all us. So we have to collaborate with the security forces and support to ensure there is absolutely security.”

The activist further argued that Mr. Bah’s Fulani heritage does not absolve him of accountability for what he described as inflammatory generalizations. Drawing a global parallel, Camara referenced U.S. President Donald Trump’s rhetoric during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to a spike in anti-Asian hate crimes.

“No individual, regardless of their background, has the right to generalize or vilify any ethnic or social group,” he emphasized.

Camara also highlighted a pattern of anti-Fulani rhetoric from the minister, pointing to a 2022 incident where Bah accused Fulani bread bakers of inflating bread prices due to “a lack of patriotism”—a claim widely criticized as baseless and divisive.

“Minister Hamat Bah must remember that, as a representative of the state, his words carry weight and responsibility,” Camara urged. “He must exercise decorum and fairness when addressing all Gambians, regardless of their ethnic or religious identity.”

The statement is likely to spark debate both at home and in diaspora circles, with some calling for an official retraction or clarification from the minister. Others stress the need for a national conversation on ethnic harmony and responsible leadership.

As tensions simmer, many Gambians are left wondering whether their leaders will rise above identity politics and uphold the nation’s values of unity and peaceful coexistence.