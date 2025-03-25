Desperate Journey: “I Am Tired of Africa” – A Family’s Attempt to Escape Through Irregular Migration

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In a desperate bid for a better life, a Guinean man, his wife, and their only daughter were intercepted by the Gambia Immigration Department (GID) in Yarambamba, in the western region, while awaiting a boat to the Canary Islands. Musa Camara expressed his deep frustration with the African continent, declaring, “I am tired of Africa. I am an African, but it doesn’t deliver a promised future.”

Musa told The Fatu Network that he paid 450,000 CFA, equivalent to D52,193.87, for himself, his wife, and their daughter – amounting to a total of D156,582 – to an agent he never met.

“I paid CFA 450,000 for myself, my wife, and my only daughter. Even though it’s risky, I entrusted myself and my family to the Almighty Allah. All I want is help because my dream world is not Africa anymore,” he stated.

The family had been struggling for years, battling poverty and a lack of opportunities. His wife, Mariama Camara, echoed his sentiments, stating, “If I had the money right now, I would leave with my only daughter and husband.” Their situation reflects the growing frustration among many young Africans who see irregular migration as their only hope for a better life.

“I Will Go by the Powers of Allah” – A Guinean Migrant’s Determination

Alongside another Guinean family, a young Guinean man named Abdoulie Keita was also intercepted by authorities. Despite being stopped, his resolve remains unshaken. “Even if another opportunity presents itself, I am determined to go. By the powers of the Almighty Allah, I will go,” Keita affirmed.

His statement highlights the deep desperation and determination of many young West Africans who, despite the risks of the perilous journey through the Atlantic, remain willing to take their chances. Many believe that enduring the dangers of irregular migration is better than staying in a place where they feel trapped in a cycle of poverty and hopelessness.

The attempted journey of these migrants is part of a broader trend of irregular migration from West Africa to Europe. The Canary Islands route – one of the most dangerous migration paths – has seen an alarming rise in crossings. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), thousands of migrants have died or gone missing on this treacherous route.

While the Gambia Immigration Department has intensified efforts to curb irregular migration, frequently intercepting boats and detaining smugglers, economic struggles persist, leaving many undeterred.

Migration analyst Mustapha Paragon Sonko, a migration officer at the National Youth Council and a master’s student at Malmö University studying International Migration and Ethnic Relations with a focus on migration and citizenship, argues that unless deep-rooted economic and social issues are addressed, more young Africans will continue to risk their lives seeking a better future abroad.

“It must be clear that migration is a right, yet the rate at which young people die in the high seas and the deserts is a cause for concern. To minimize this, the government needs to partner with private institutions to provide job opportunities for young people and tackle wage differences to ensure they can lead meaningful lives. Young people need skills, which will enable them to find jobs in The Gambia without risking everything.

The bilateral agreements between The Gambia and Spain, as well as Saudi Arabia, indicate that migration results from wage disparities rather than merely unemployment. Therefore, the government should create an environment that addresses these economic imbalances,” he stated.

The story of this intercepted family and Abdoulie Keita is just one of many. Their desperation speaks to a larger crisis – one that will not be solved through interceptions alone but through real opportunities that give people a reason to stay.