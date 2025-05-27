Deputy Speaker Njie Meets Austrian Parliamentary President to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation

- Advertisement -

Editor’s Note: The following is a press release issued by the National Assembly of The Gambia. It is published here in full, without edits.

26th May 2025 – Vienna, Austria

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of The Gambia, Hon. Seedy S.K. Njie, on Monday, 26th May 2025, paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Walter Rosenkranz, President of the Austrian Parliament, at the Austrian Parliament Building in Vienna.

Hon. Njie is currently in Vienna at the invitation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), underscoring The Gambia’s increasing engagement with international institutions, particularly in the area of peaceful nuclear applications and development.

The high-level engagement with the Austrian Speaker aimed at advancing parliamentary diplomacy and exploring opportunities for enhanced bilateral and multilateral cooperation. Discussions centered on strengthening institutional collaboration in areas of technical assistance, human resource development, and capacity building between the legislative institutions of both countries.

Both parties exchanged views on the role of parliaments in fostering global partnerships, promoting democratic governance, enhancing oversight, and supporting sustainable development. The dialogue also emphasized the potential for cooperation in professional development and technical exchange programs for parliamentary members and staff.

Deputy Speaker Njie highlighted the National Assembly’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that support legislative effectiveness, transparency, and innovation. He commended Austria’s strong parliamentary governance structures and expressed keen interest in formal cooperation frameworks, including training programs and inter-parliamentary exchanges.

As a tangible outcome of the meeting, Hon. Njie proposed the establishment of a Parliamentary Friendship Committee between the two legislatures—a proposal that received immediate endorsement from President Rosenkranz. The Austrian Speaker pledged to dispatch a parliamentary delegation to Banjul before the end of 2025 as a demonstration of Austria’s commitment to enhanced collaboration.

In his remarks, President Rosenkranz welcomed the initiative and lauded The Gambia’s parliamentary leadership for its proactive engagement in international dialogue. He reaffirmed Austria’s readiness to partner with The Gambia in promoting good governance, institutional development, and global peace through strengthened legislative cooperation. President Rosenkranz further directed his Clerk to liaise closely with his Gambian counterpart to operationalize the agreed initiatives.

The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Kronsteiner, Honorary Consul of The Gambia in Vienna; senior officials from both legislative institutions; and Mr. Sainey Konteh, Director of Table Office at the National Assembly of The Gambia.

This visit marks a significant milestone in The Gambia’s parliamentary diplomacy and reflects its broader foreign policy commitment to fostering cooperation, knowledge-sharing, and institutional development with global partners.