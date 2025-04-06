Denver, Colorado: Historic Trial of Alleged Gambian Death Squad Member to Begin in Denver

- Advertisement -

By Hadram Hydara

Denver, Colorado — 6 April 2025

Trial Set to Open Monday in Landmark U.S. Torture Case

Tomorrow, 7 April 2025, a federal court in Denver will hear opening arguments in the unprecedented trial of Michael Sang Correa, an alleged member of Gambia’s “Junglers” death squad accused of torturing political opponents under former dictator Yahya Jammeh.

The case, the first U.S. prosecution of a non-citizen for extraterritorial torture, has drawn survivors and human rights advocates from across the globe, including victims who traveled over 6,000 miles from Gambia to witness the proceedings.

Charges

Correa faces six counts of torture and one count of conspiracy for his alleged role in the brutal interrogation of suspected coup plotters in 2006. Prosecutors claim the victims were beaten, suffocated with plastic bags, and subjected to electric shocks.

Jurisdiction

The trial, held under the U.S. Torture Act, represents a rare invocation of universal jurisdiction, allowing prosecution for crimes committed abroad. Only two other cases have been tried under this law since 1994.

Venue

The Alfred A. Arraj U.S. Courthouse in Denver will host the trial, which is expected to conclude by 18 April 2025.

Survivors’ 6,000-Mile Journey for Justice

At the heart of the case are Gambian survivors, many expected to testify publicly for the first time. Supported by the Center for Justice and Accountability (CJA) and TRIAL International, they arrived in Denver this week after a gruelling transatlantic journey.

Prosecution vs. Defense Strategies

Prosecution: Led by the U.S. Department of Justice, the case relies on potential survivor testimonies, declassified intelligence reports, and corroborating evidence from Gambia’s Truth Commission. Prosecutors argue Correa acted “willingly and cruelly” as part of the Junglers, a unit directly controlled by Jammeh.

Defense

Correa’s lawyers are expected to challenge the credibility of witnesses and argue that the U.S. lacks jurisdiction. They previously sought delays, citing difficulties securing testimony from Gambian witnesses.

Why Denver?

Correa, who entered the U.S. in 2019, was arrested in Colorado after human rights groups flagged his presence to authorities. The Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit spearheaded the probe, collaborating with Gambian activists and international bodies.

Global Implications for Accountability

The trial amplifies pressure on Gambia’s government to prosecute Jammeh, who remains in exile in Equatorial Guinea despite a 2021 Truth Commission recommendation for his prosecution. It also highlights gaps in U.S. law, which lacks statutes for crimes against humanity, forcing prosecutors to rely solely on torture charges.

Parallel Cases

Bai Lowe: A Junglers member convicted in Germany (2023) for murdering a journalist.

Ousman Sonko: Jammeh’s ex-interior minister, convicted in Switzerland for crimes against humanity on May 15, 2024. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

What to Expect Monday

Monday, 7 April: Judge Arguello will conduct jury selection

Proceedings move to Judge Aguello’s courtroom, where opening statements will be made

If time allows, the government’s first witness will be called

Potential Sentence

If convicted, Correa faces up to 140 years, though sentences may run concurrently.