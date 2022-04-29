D.A Jawo Confirms Receiving Money In 2017 But Says It Was Legal

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Former Information, Communication and Infrastructure Minister of The Gambia government, Demba A. Jawo has confirmed receiving money from the Office of the President in 2017 but said the transaction was legal and he doesn’t expect anyone to hold him accountable.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to a leaked list containing names of people that withdrew money from a ‘special security account’ in 2017, DA Jawo said he can remember an amount was paid for him at the Office of the President as per diem in 2017 when he was assigned to head a delegation to Sierra Leone on behalf of the government of The Gambia to sympathise with the government of Sierra Leone on the tragic mudslide that affected Freetown.

However, he told TFN he has no idea from which account the money was coming. He said that he never had any access to any government account.

“The amount was paid to me at the office of the President and I had no slightest idea from which account it came. It was certainly not my business to ask,” he said.

This revelation from the former minister came after his name appeared on the list of people that withdrew money from the government’s “special security account”. The audit report indicated that over 600 million dalasis were withdrawn from the ‘special account’ in 2017.

- Advertisement -

The former Information Minister explained that the transaction was legitimate and he doesn’t expect anyone to question it or hold him accountable for such.

Jawo, who was President Adama Barrow’s Minister for Information also argued that he has no doubt that most of those names that appeared on the list were engaged in genuine transactions.

“I have absolutely no doubt that more than 90 per cent of those whose names are on the list were engaged in genuine transactions and they had no slightest clue about that account that was being used to pay them,” he explained.

The list of people that withdrew money from the account, as indicated in the 2017 Audit report, has raised lots of reactions from the public . This list includes United Democratic Party leader, Lawyer Ousainou Darbo and Mai Ahmad Fatty. Both served as ministers under President Adama Barrow.