Senegal and England will face off in a friendly on June 10 at Nottingham’s City Ground, their first meeting since England’s 3-0 win in the 2022 World Cup.

Before that, Senegal plays World Cup qualifiers against Sudan and Togo, while England, under Thomas Tuchel, faces Andorra on June 7. Senegal’s new coach, Pape Thiaw, may also schedule another friendly.