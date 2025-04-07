Colorado Court Dismisses Charge in Gambian Torture Trial Amid Missing Witness

- Advertisement -

By Hadram Hydara

Denver, Colorado — 7 April 2025

The historic trial of Michael Sang Correa, a man accused of involvement in torture in The Gambia, opened Monday in the U.S. District Court of Colorado, with prosecutors abruptly dismissing one charge after a key witness failed to appear.

Count 5 of the indictment, which accused Correa of conspiring to commit torture against an individual identified as Victim 4 between March 21 and April 8, 2006, was dropped after the Prosecution cited the absence of witness [victim 4].

Victim 4, a member of the Gambia Armed Forces, was reportedly unable to travel to testify due to being “on deployment in another country,” according to the Prosecution. The Defense did not object to the dismissal.

The dismissed charge stated: “Between and on or about March 21 through April 8, 2006, inclusive, while outside of the United States and in The Gambia, the defendant, MICHAEL SANG CORREA, together with others both known and unknown to the grand jury did, while specifically intending to inflict severe physical pain and suffering (other than pain or suffering incidental to lawful sanctions), commit and attempt to commit torture, while acting under colour of law, by committing and causing and aiding and abetting others to commit acts against another person known to the grand jury (referred to herein as Victim 4) within their custody and physical control, and, further, the defendant, MICHAEL SANG CORREA, together with others both known and unknown to the grand jury, did knowingly and intentionally aid, abet, counsel, command, induce, and procure each others’ participation in the commission of said offense.”

Jury selection began Monday and is ongoing. Once finalized, opening statements from both prosecutors and defense attorneys are expected to commence. If time permits, the prosecution intends to call its first witness.

Correa, an alleged former Gambian death squad member, faces multiple charges under a U.S. law that permits prosecution for torture committed abroad. The case stems from alleged abuses during the regime of former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh, though U.S. authorities have not explicitly linked the charges to Jammeh’s government.