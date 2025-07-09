Climate Activists Call for Justice in Climate Finance and Debt Cancellation

- Advertisement -

Written by: Alieu Jallow

Climate activists and development partners have renewed calls for fair and just climate financing, including the cancellation of external debt for developing countries, during a national climate finance forum held in Banjul. The event, organised by ActionAid International The Gambia in partnership with Activista The Gambia and the Centre for Budget, Microeconomic and Transparency (CBMT), brought together key stakeholders to explore sustainable financing solutions to address the country’s climate and development challenges.

The forum convened representatives from civil society organisations, government institutions, youth networks, and development partners to discuss how current financial structures—particularly debt and climate finance—are impacting the country’s development agenda.

This year’s dialogue placed a spotlight on urgent global issues, including the demand for debt cancellation, grant-based climate finance, and accountability from major polluting countries.

Dr Saikou Kawsu Gassama, Chairperson of the Activista The Gambia National Board of Governance, made a strong case for a new global financial compact rooted in equity, dignity, justice, and shared responsibility. He emphasised that The Gambia’s development efforts are being undermined by a growing debt burden.

“Every dalasi diverted to external repayments is a dalasi stolen from our classrooms, farms, and clinics,” Dr Gassama said. “Debt cancellation is not a favour; it is a necessity to unlock inclusive growth, social transformation, and economic justice.”

He outlined how debt relief could directly improve public services:

• In health: more trained nurses, improved maternal care, and expanded clinics.

• In education: safer schools and better teacher training.

• In agriculture: stronger food security and reduced poverty for vulnerable communities.

Dr Gassama also condemned the climate injustice faced by The Gambia, which contributes less than 0.08% of global emissions but remains among the most vulnerable to climate shocks like rising sea levels, erratic rainfall, and crop failure.

“This is not just environmental injustice—it is economic violence. We demand that historical polluters pay their fair share, that climate finance comes in the form of grants and not loans, and that The Gambia be freed from climate-related debts. We did not heat this planet, yet we are paying the price,” he said.

Speaking at the same forum, Mrs Ndella Fye Colley, Country Director of ActionAid International The Gambia, described the convergence as a timely opportunity to chart a path toward a more just and sustainable future. She echoed calls for global financial reform and stressed the disproportionate impact of climate change on countries in the Global South.

“Debt and climate are twin crises suffocating countries like The Gambia. Cancelling debt is not just a financial step—it is a step towards climate justice,” she stated.

She further urged both multilateral and bilateral lenders to take bold action by writing off debts, allowing governments to redirect funds toward essential services such as health, education, agriculture, and climate adaptation.

“We may be lesser contributors to climate change, but we are among the hardest hit. This is a high-level advocacy because we believe that unless we change course, we are heading toward a worse situation,” she warned.

The forum concluded with a united call from all participating organisations for systemic reform, equity in global finance, and climate accountability.