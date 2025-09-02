Clarification Regarding UDP Flag Bearer Report

- Advertisement -

Following a recent report published by The Fatu Network citing a source familiar with internal party discussions, Lawyer Borry S. Touray has issued a formal disclaimer denying claims that he would resign from the United Democratic Party should His Excellency Alhagie Ousainou Darboe be selected as the party’s flag bearer for the 2026 presidential election.

In his statement, Mr. Touray appears to have misunderstood the attribution in our original report. The Fatu Network did not cite a family member or anyone close to Mr. Touray’s family as its source. The phrase “a source familiar with the matter” was used in accordance with standard editorial practice to protect the identity of individuals with direct knowledge of internal developments. At no point did The Fatu Network claim to have spoken to Mr. Touray’s relatives or imply that the source was connected to his family.

- Advertisement -

For the sake of accuracy, and in light of Mr. Touray’s clear denial, The Fatu Network has retracted the portion of the report suggesting he would resign if Mr. Darboe is selected as flag bearer.

Nonetheless, in the interest of transparency and fairness, we now publish Mr. Touray’s full statement verbatim below, as requested:

…………

DISCLAIMER

By Lawyer Borry S. Touray

- Advertisement -

Dear Editor,

I write to make a disclaimer on a statement which I saw on your network “The Fatu Network” yesternight. The said statement is allegedly attributed to a family source to the effect that I had intimated that if His Excellency Alhagie Ousainou Numukunda Darboe succeeds in his bid in becoming the UDP flag bearer for 2026 Presidential Election, I would resign my membership of the United Democratic Party.

With apologies to the publisher, the only member of my family that I have informed of the fact of the submitted of my letter of intent for the United Democratic Party flag bearer ship for 2026 Presidential Elections is my younger brother Bakary Touray of Wisconsin in the United States and this disclosure was made to him after my wife have stumbled over the Fatu Network Publication and has shown me the said Publication.

Be it be noted that I personally have the high respect and admiration for His Excellency Alhagie Ousainou Numukunda Darboe not only in his capacity as current doen of the Gambia Bar Association, not only also in his capacity as the an Elderly statesman but also for the fact that he has dedicated the pass 30years of his life in fighting against dictatorship and mil administration in Government. I have no cause to disrespect him in the exercise of his constitutional right to contest for the UDP flag bearer ship. It is equally my constitutional right to legitimately express the same press. I was seriously stunned when I read the said statement and it’s my fervent hope and believe that the said publication should be retracted with immediate effect. Let me add also, that no member of my family has ever had any contact with the said network ever before and now.

- Advertisement -

Issued under my hand this 2nd Day of September, 2025.

BORRY S. TOURAY