Citizenship & Presidential Term Limits Clause Discussion Ignites Debate at NCCE Consultative Dialogue

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

At the ongoing nationwide constituency consultative dialogue led by the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), discussions on the citizenship clause and presidential term limits have generated significant debate among community members.

- Advertisement -

During the gathering in Farafenni, various speakers voiced differing opinions on several clauses, including citizenship, presidential term limits, and marriage rights. Local representatives shared their perspectives on these clauses and actively participated in the discussions.

“I believe citizenship should be categorized into different classes to clarify who is eligible to vote and who is not,” stated Lamin Ceesay, a Farafenni resident. He warned that providing identical documents to everyone without distinctions could lead to electoral fraud.

“I want to understand what documents a family is entitled to if they migrate to the country,” Yama Boye sought clarification. “When individuals possess dual citizenship, if not managed properly, it could lead to confusion,” remarked Ebrima Cham, another participant.

As the conversation continued, various opinions surfaced on these topics. While some strongly supported the two-term presidential limit, others contended it was unnecessary. “For me, having term limits isn’t crucial; what we need is a leader who fears God and can develop the country,” expressed Fana Jobe. Meanwhile, Isatou Gaye emphasized that implementing presidential term limits is essential for strengthening democracy.

- Advertisement -

Regarding the presidential age requirement, differing opinions emerged. Younger participants argued that the 30-year minimum is excessive, while some older individuals suggested raising it to 40 years for presidential eligibility.

Ansumana Ceesay, Program Manager at the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), stated that the constituency consultative dialogue aligns with their mission to educate, inform, and raise awareness about national policies and programs. He emphasized that they are not tasked with persuading people to accept the 2024 draft constitution but rather to inform the public about its contents.

“Our role is to educate people on what is included in the 2024 draft constitution. We guide them through each clause and solicit their opinions on various sections so we can gather their feedback,” he explained. Mr. Ceesay described this as an essential engagement that will help citizens comprehend the constitution’s contents, enabling them to make informed choices. “We asked individuals for their views on multiparty democracy, and interestingly, some proposed a two-party system. This indicates that we are not imposing anything on the people,” he added.

In the 2024 draft constitution, the citizenship clause specifies four categories: citizenship by birth, by descent, naturalization, and marriage. This topic occupied a significant portion of the discussion, as attendees showed considerable interest in this area. The meeting also addressed other key topics outlined in the draft constitution.

- Advertisement -

Similar discussions took place in Kerewan and Kuntaya in the North Bank Region, where citizens, district chiefs, National Assembly Members, and locals convened to deliberate on the contents of the 2024 draft constitution.