Chinese Embassy Awards 10 Scholarships to Gambian Youths During Bantaba Ceremony

Written by: Alieu Jallow

In a show of solidarity and youth empowerment, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in The Gambia on Wednesday, July 30th, awarded ten deserving Gambian youths with fully funded scholarships during its regular Bantaba forum held in Banjul.

The ceremony, which brought together senior officials and dignitaries, was attended by the Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Prof. Pierre Gomez, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The awards, presented under the embassy’s bilateral education initiative, reinforced China’s commitment to supporting The Gambia’s human capital development.

Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia Liu Jin underscored the importance of youth in nation-building, likening their energy and potential to the rising sun. Reflecting on a decade of China-Gambia relations, he highlighted the mutual learning and collaborative growth that continue to define the partnership.

“The economic foundation is mutually beneficial and a win-win cooperation. The social foundation is mutual understanding and friendship, built on people-to-people exchange. That’s why we invited you, talented young Gambian friends, to visit China.

This year, we have invited more than 600 Gambian friends to go to China through exchange programmes across various fields. At least one-fifth of the participants are young people. I’m sure your trip to China will be one of empowerment, sharing, and friendship.

You are not only witnesses to this friendship, you are also its architects. The future of peace lies with the youth. Young people from all countries must exchange ideas, enhance mutual understanding, and build friendships. In this way, we can champion the vision of peace and contribute to development in China, The Gambia, Africa, and the world,” he said.

In a statement posted on the embassy’s official social media page, Ambassador Liu further described the Bantaba as a space where nearly 100 young Gambians gathered to reflect on the China-Gambia friendship. The post noted that 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. Within that context, the ambassador expressed hope that Chinese and Gambian youth will “cherish peace, promote global peace and development, and contribute to building a community with a shared future for mankind.”

Minister Pierre Gomez praised the initiative, describing it as a testament to the enduring friendship and collaborative spirit between the two nations. He noted that the scholarships represent more than academic investments—they symbolise a celebrated vision for development, the boundless potential of young people, and a bridge of mutual respect and shared aspiration.

“I wish to congratulate each of you. You are not just travelling to pursue academic excellence, you are becoming ambassadors of our nation—a great nation called The Gambia. Small in size, but great in dignity. We expect you to go and represent this beautiful country, as carriers of our values and bridges of understanding between our people.”

He also thanked the Chinese government for its continued support, encouraging the recipients to succeed in their studies and return home ready to contribute meaningfully to national development and China-Gambia friendship.

Speaking on behalf of the scholarship recipients, Modou Lamin Choi expressed delight at the opportunity and conveyed deep appreciation to the Chinese Embassy and the government of China. He described the scholarship as transformative – not only for his academic journey but for national development through skills transfer and innovation.

“This academic journey is not just a personal aspiration, it is a testament to my professional growth, and a chance to contribute meaningfully to Africa, particularly The Gambia, as it is represented in the Global South. Together with my fellow recipients, this will be an opportunity to deepen our understanding of China. The opportunity to study at BFSTU will refine my knowledge of global communication, enhance storytelling, and strengthen the bridges between Africa and China.

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in The Gambia, and to the China Scholarship Council. Your commitment to human capital development and international cooperation is deeply appreciated.”

Also present was Momodou Jallow, a Gambian sports journalist and past scholarship awardee, who shared his enriching experience during his time in China. He reflected on the exposure to a new cultural landscape, advanced media training, and the lasting professional networks he built.

“My experience exposed me to a region rich in culture, making great strides in innovation, with a beautiful green environment, breathtaking waterfalls, and a people so disciplined, deeply rooted in their heritage, and committed to their values. That is the Chinese people,” he recalled.

The event also featured a lively percussion performance by the young Gambian arts group Flex Fuzion, which helped create a warm and friendly atmosphere.

The evening concluded with the formal presentation of admission notices to the scholarship recipients by Ambassador Liu and Minister Gomez, followed by a networking session between awardees, government officials, and embassy representatives – marking another milestone in the vibrant and growing cooperation between The Gambia and the People’s Republic of China.