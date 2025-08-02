Chief Dawda York Accused of Threatening Sare Alpha Alkalo Over Water Crisis Comments

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Chief of Nianija district, Dawda York, has been accused of threatening Sare Alpha Alkalo regarding his recent statements about the village’s water crisis.

Residents have also alleged that Chief York is abusing his power in the district by detaining and intimidating individuals with differing political opinions.

Gibbie Whan, a Sare Alpha resident, confirmed that the Chief threatened his cousin (Alkalo Bubu Whan).

“The chief has threatened our Alkalo because we posted a video asking for assistance to secure the water supply in the village,” he stated.

“Our Alkalo has not committed any wrongdoing. The chief is threatening to dismiss him. This is unfair,” Mr. Whan added.

Momodou Cham, a resident of Chamen village, also verified to The Fatu Network that the Chief has indeed threatened the village alkalo.

According to the residents, the chief accused the village head of undermining the government.

The Fatu Network has also acquired a video recording showing villagers gathered around an uncovered well, drawing water, which illustrates the current situation.

They are seeking assistance to obtain clean drinking water, citing serious health risks posed by their current source.

“We don’t have clean water in the village,” the residents expressed.

The contaminated water source has compelled residents to travel to a neighbouring village to fetch water.

Village residents claim the chief accused the Alkalo of attempting to undermine President Barrow’s government after the video was shared.

Gibbie clarified that the video was non-political and solely focused on their water crisis.

“So, the chief cares more about the government’s image than our well-being,” he added.

They confirmed that some of the chief’s remarks to the Alkalo were not pleasant.

However, when contacted for comments regarding the allegations, Chief Dawda York replied with a brief statement.

“It’s not true, and I won’t say anything further,” he stated.

He stated that he would not comment further unless the source of our information was disclosed to him.

The chief is also accused of being a self-perpetuating bully in the district.

“He’s a dictator,” said a resident who wished to remain anonymous.

They also accused the chief of detaining and threatening individuals.

“People are afraid of him, especially those who are uneducated and unaware of their rights. He’s traumatising people here. He continues to charge individuals for cases, and those who don’t pay will be detained,” Gibbie concluded.