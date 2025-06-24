Celebrating Imagination and Storytelling: Special Movie Awards 2025 to Honor Talent from Gambia and Beyond in 16 Categories

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Special Movie Awards committee has announced the 2025 Awards night featuring films from The Gambia, Sierra Leone and Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

This prestigious award showcases competition among 39 outstanding films submitted in 16 categories, emphasising the vibrant creativity, diverse stories, and significant messages emerging from the African continent.

This event is not solely about recognising successful winners; it also acts as a platform to celebrate the advancement of the African cinema industry.

Bankole Browne, a member of the committee, provided an update on the award structure and the different categories.

He revealed that the awards encompass 16 categories from 39 nominations, including nine (9) films from The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

“Best Documentary, Best Short Film, Feature Film, Best Leading Male Actor, Best Leading Female Actress, Best Supporting Male Actor, Best Supporting Female Actress, Best Director, Best Costume, Best Hair/Makeup Artist, Best Editor, Best Picture, Best Sound, Best Regional Film,” he stated.

The organisers of the awards are optimistic about a successful event that will boost African creativity.

“This is not merely about presenting awards to recipients; it’s an evening to honour African creativity and promote the arts,” he added.

In this regard, Mr. Browne emphasised the significance of the Special Movie Award and urged people to attend in large numbers.

- Advertisement -

Desmond B. Finney, a special guest from Sierra Leone and an experienced film producer, discussed the rapid evolution of the African film industry to meet international standards.

“The African movie industry has quickly progressed to producing quality content. We are now witnessing high-quality films created by experienced filmmakers, actors, and actresses. The future of the industry is very promising,” he stated.

He expressed his optimism about the future of the African film sector, asserting that the outlook is bright for all stakeholders involved.

The Gambia is steadily transforming its film industry into a more vibrant sector with the production of numerous films that receive acclaim both locally and internationally.

Scheduled for June 28th, this event promises an evening dedicated to celebrating creativity in storytelling and enhancing the spirit of movie culture across the continent.