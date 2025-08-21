Burkina Faso Set for First Match at Reopened National Stadium

By: The Fatu Network News Desk
Burkina Faso’s national team will play their first official match at the newly renovated Stade du 4-Août Stadium in Ouagadougou in less than three weeks, when they host Egypt on September 8, 2025, in a World Cup qualifier.
The fixture will mark the return of Burkina Faso’s national stadium to international football after four years of closure for renovations. The venue was officially reopened on August 4 by President Captain Ibrahim Traoré, in a ceremony that featured African football legends including Samuel Eto’o, Emmanuel Adebayor, and Jay-Jay Okocha.
Certified by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the reopening ends Burkina Faso’s “sporting exile,” during which the Stallions were forced to play home matches abroad.