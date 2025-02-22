Brikama Area Council Disburses D42M for Regional Development as Chairman Alleges Lack of Government Support

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Chairman of Brikama Area Council (BAC), Yankuba Darboe, has alleged that the central government has not provided development subventions to the council since 2023. Speaking at a distribution ceremony for D28 million allocated to 28 wards in the West Coast Region, Darboe also claimed that the government has failed to pay property rates and geology contributions owed to the region.

Despite these financial challenges, Chairman Darboe announced that the council has successfully disbursed a total of D42 million for regional development projects. This includes a significant allocation of D28 million distributed on February 20, 2025, with each ward receiving D1 million to fund community-identified projects.

“As I stand before you today, I want to report that the central government has not been providing any development subventions to this council since 2023. It has also not been paying its property rates or geology contributions to our region. This year, 2025, marks the second anniversary of this great development initiative for our region under my leadership. We are delighted to announce that this year’s disbursement will be D28 million, meaning every ward will receive D1 million. In two years, we have returned D42 million to this region,” Darboe announced.

Inherited Debt and Financial Challenges

Chairman Darboe reminded the audience of the financial difficulties BAC faced when he assumed office in June 2023, highlighting that the council was burdened with debts amounting to D10 million across various banks and entities.

“We found a BAC that was highly indebted to almost all the banks we worked with. The institution was running on a deficit of D10 million with the banks, not to mention other liabilities. At one point, between 2019 and 2022, the council had to depend on a private construction company for its NAWEC utility meters because even NAWEC was unwilling to continue dealing with BAC. That was how bad things were.

“We inherited a council that was struggling and on its knees. We had to muster the courage to confront corruption head-on and expose those responsible. We took necessary actions and sought assistance from the central government. However, instead of receiving support, we were vilified and victimized,” he stated.

Continued Development Efforts

Darboe noted that this recent disbursement follows a similar initiative in February 2024, when BAC allocated D14 million to the same number of wards, each receiving D500,000 as part of the council’s commitment to prioritizing the needs of West Coast Region residents.

Additionally, he emphasized that BAC’s ability to mobilize and distribute these funds comes as a result of internal efforts to combat corruption and enhance financial transparency. In October 2023, the council suspended several staff members over allegations of mismanagement and corruption, reinforcing its commitment to responsible financial management.

“We can all recall what happened on December 5, 2023, when the police descended on our council premises, arresting all of our honorable councillors and detaining them at the Banjulunding Anti-Crime Unit for two days.

“Our councillor for Brufut Ward, Abdoulie Jammeh, was detained for more than 72 hours and subjected to harsh police bail conditions, requiring him to report to police headquarters in Banjul from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday, for over a month. His younger brother was also arrested and detained as a means to pressure his surrender to the police on December 4, 2023.

“We endured all of this because we wanted to end corruption at BAC. Had we conformed to the system we inherited, we would not have suffered these trials and tribulations. But had we done so, we certainly would not have been able to afford the D14 million disbursed on February 28, 2024, nor the D28 million being disbursed today,” Darboe reflected.

A Council Moving Forward

Despite Chairman Darboe’s claims of inadequate government support, BAC continues to demonstrate resilience by securing and allocating funds to drive development across the West Coast Region. The council maintains that its financial reforms and anti-corruption measures are crucial in ensuring sustainable progress for the region.