Breaking Societal Norms & Stereotypes – Kaddijatou’s Incredible Story in Painting, Academia, and Martial Arts

By: Dawda Baldeh

Kaddijatou S. Bah, a 26-year-old trailblazer, is making waves in multiple fields, including academia, painting, martial arts, and makeup, defying societal norms and breaking stereotypes along the way.

In this publication of The Fatu Network Spotlight, we dive into Kaddijatou’s remarkable journey and how she’s creating a unique identity for herself in spaces often dominated by men. Her passion for challenging stereotypes has propelled her to new heights, from founding her own business to excelling in education and martial arts.

Born into a humble family, Kaddijatou, also known as Da Lady Painter, launched Kaddijatou’s Artisan Painter and Interior Design (KAPID) in 2022, offering exceptional painting and decorating services. This move thrust her into a male-dominated industry traditionally associated with individuals without formal education.

“I started KAPID in 2022 because I have a deep passion for arts,” Kaddijatou shared. Her ambition is to become the leading female painter in the country, serving as an inspiration for future generations.

“Everything in life has a beginning. I started from scratch at the root level,” she reflected, acknowledging the initial challenges she faced. As a woman in this male-dominated industry, Kaddijatou explained that she had to work twice as hard as men to reach her goals.

She recounted facing criticism, obstacles, and many hardships, but resilience, commitment, consistency, discipline, and humility allowed her to persevere.

“I faced hurdles, predicaments, criticisms, and so many hardships when I ventured into painting. But resilience, commitment, consistency, discipline, and humility—that’s what guided me toward my dreams as a female painter,” she expressed.

Kaddijatou is passionate about creating an inclusive environment, hoping that more women will pursue painting and other traditionally male-dominated fields. Today, she employs over 11 people under contract while successfully running her business, yet she remains aware of the challenges ahead.

She emphasized the need for support, motivation, and resources to help grow her industry. “I need your support because it’s really not easy to be in a male-dominated field,” she said, calling on the government, NGOs, philanthropists, and others to provide assistance for the expansion of her business.

Beyond painting, Kaddijatou is also balancing her academic life as a final-year student at the University of The Gambia, majoring in Biology. She acknowledged the difficulties of juggling academics and her other ventures but remains dedicated to her studies. “I am a university student, and it’s not easy, but I’m committed,” she explained.

In addition to her academic pursuits, Kaddijatou is involved in martial arts, training at Stubble Taekwondo in Abuko. She is currently preparing for her black belt exam from the Korean Federation, set to take place on February 22.

“I started martial arts in 2022, and on the 22nd of February, I will take my final exam for the black belt degree,” she revealed.

Kaddijatou’s impressive range of accomplishments extends beyond painting and academia; she is also an avid football player and makeup artist. Her diverse pursuits and determination to succeed in each of them highlight the remarkable progress she’s made in breaking down gender barriers and defying societal expectations.

Her story is truly inspiring as she continues to challenge stereotypes, create space for women in traditionally male-dominated fields, and make a name for herself along the way.