Wednesday, July 16, 2025

Breaking: Nottingham Forest Sign Gambian Striker Lamin Sillah on Three-Year Deal

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Nottingham Forest have secured the signature of Gambian forward Lamin Sillah from Olympiacos on a three-year contract, the club confirmed today. The former Steve Biko FC star, known for his pace and clinical finishing, joins the Premier League side after a standout stint in the Greek Super League.

The transfer, finalised with the guidance of Sillah’s agent, former England youth international Cherno Samba, marks a significant step in the 23-year-old’s career. Sillah’s performances in Greece attracted interest from multiple European clubs, but Forest won the race to bring him to the City Ground.

“I’m thrilled to join Nottingham Forest and play in the Premier League,” Sillah said. “I’m grateful to my family, Cherno, and everyone who supported me. I’m ready to give my all for the fans and the club.”

Samba praised his client’s potential, stating, “Lamin is a hungry, talented striker. This move is a big step, and he’s ready to make an impact in England.”

Sillah’s arrival bolsters Forest’s attacking options as they aim to strengthen their position in the Premier League. The signing also marks a proud moment for Gambian football, with another homegrown talent breaking into one of the world’s top leagues.

