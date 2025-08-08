Breaking News: Another Vulture Massacre in Nianija as National Wildlife Crisis Grows

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

A disturbing new case of hooded vulture killings has been reported in Nianija, where nineteen of the endangered birds were found dead with their heads severed. The discovery has intensified national concern over what appears to be a coordinated pattern of vulture killings across The Gambia.

Hon. Amadou Camara, National Assembly Member for Nianija, strongly condemned the incident. “I am profoundly disturbed and strongly condemn the irrational mass slaughter of vultures in the Nianija Constituency,” he said. “These remarkable birds are essential to our ecosystem, playing a vital role in maintaining ecological balance by disposing of carcasses and preventing the spread of diseases.”

The Nianija incident comes just a day after two individuals — a soldier and a civilian — were arrested in Bwiam, Foni Kansala, for a similar offence. They were found in possession of a large number of vulture heads. The soldier, Lance Corporal Jallow Alieu, is in Military Police custody, while his alleged accomplice, Ebrima Khan, is being held by national police. The arrests were confirmed by the Gambia Police Force and the Gambia Armed Forces (GAF), which issued a strong statement condemning the act as “unlawful” and inconsistent with military values.

“The killing of vultures violates the Wildlife Conservation Act and several international laws,” said Captain Kemo Kanuteh, Acting Public Relations Officer of the Gambia Armed Forces. He added that the institution has “zero tolerance for actions that… harm the country’s wildlife and endangered species.”

This is not the first time The Gambia has seen such incidents. On July 29, at least 44 hooded vultures were found decapitated near Titintu in Burufut. Earlier that month, over 11 headless vultures were discovered in Bonto Kuta. In 2020, 35 vultures were found killed near an abattoir in Gunjur. Conservationists warn these killings are often linked to the use of vulture parts in traditional medicine or spiritual practices.

The hooded vulture (Necrosyrtes monachus), which is frequently targeted, is listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Environmental experts say the species’ continued decline poses a serious public health risk, as vultures play a critical role in preventing disease by removing animal carcasses from the environment.

Hon. Camara called on residents to work with District Authorities, led by Chief Dawda York, to protect the area’s remaining wildlife. “I also urge the Wildlife Department to take immediate action to assist us in protecting these species,” he said.

He concluded with an appeal for collective action: “We must unite to preserve the natural beauty and biodiversity of our district and region, ensuring that future generations can continue to appreciate the grandeur of these extraordinary birds.”

No suspects have been identified in the Nianija case so far. However, with the growing number of vulture killings nationwide, pressure is mounting on authorities to take stronger action.