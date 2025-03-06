Breakdown of the Political Tensions Unfolding in Guinea-Bissau

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has announced his intention to seek a second term in the upcoming November elections, despite ongoing tensions with the opposition, which refuses to recognize him as president.

The announcement comes amid a political crisis, with an ECOWAS delegation leaving the country after reportedly facing expulsion threats from Embalo. The opposition argues that his first term ended in February 2024, but the Supreme Court ruled it should run until September 4.

Embalo, who dissolved the opposition-controlled parliament in late 2023, claims his term is valid until the November election, setting the stage for a potential escalation of unrest.