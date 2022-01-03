Botswana President tests positive for COVID-19

0
- Advertisement -

By CGTN Africa

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has tested positive for COVID-19, the government announced in a statement on Monday.

- Advertisement -

“The president does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring by his medical doctors,” John-Thomas Dipowe, acting permanent secretary for Government Communications, said in the statement.

While Masisi is in isolation, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane will assume the president’s responsibilities until further notice.

COVID-19 infections have risen sharply in the diamond-rich Southern African country since the detection of the Omicron variant late last year, to an average of 2,500 every three days from under 300 over the same period before Omicron.

But health officials say hospitalizations have not spiked.

- Advertisement -

Botswana has managed to fully vaccinate 71 percent of its eligible population of around 1.3 million people.

Previous articleGambia’s Military Chief Commends Personnel for ‘Exceptional Achievements’ Registered in 2021: Looks Forward to Greater Progress in 2022

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions