Beyond Beauty: Binta Bojang Redefines Pageantry in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Michaella Faith Wright

Binta Bojang, a journalism student at the Media Academy for Journalism and Communication (MAJaC) and the reigning Miss MAJaC, is on a mission to change the negative perception of pageantry in The Gambia. She believes pageantry is more than just beauty; it serves as a platform for advocacy, empowerment, and social change.

- Advertisement -

For many, pageantry is often seen as a contest based on physical appearance. However, for Binta Bojang, it is a tool for advocacy. She explained that her journey into pageantry was inspired by the misconceptions many Gambians have about the profession.

“People think pageantry is just about beauty or exposing oneself, but I have come to realize it is beyond that,” Bojang said. “It is a platform where contestants discuss real issues affecting our country, from mental health to child abuse.”

As a strong advocate for children’s rights, Bojang has used her pageantry platform to raise awareness of child abuse. She believes that a nation that fails to protect its children is a failing nation.

“Look at the number of children begging in the streets, many of them stealing instead of being in school. Pageantry helped me find my voice to speak about these issues,” she stated.

- Advertisement -

Despite her passion, Bojang has faced mockery and body shaming, with many telling her pageantry is only for slim girls. However, she remained committed to her dreams.

“People discouraged me, but I didn’t give up. I love pageantry, and it has become a part of me,” she said.

Her determination paid off when she won her first crown at MAJaC, proving that pageantry is not just about beauty.

Though she once considered stepping back due to criticism, Bojang decided to stay and continue inspiring young girls.

“I am the voice of the voiceless, and I am not stepping back. I want to show the world that pageantry is beyond beauty,” she declared.

- Advertisement -

Bojang acknowledges that pageantry is challenging and costly, but she believes it offers opportunities that can lead to greater success.

“You never know where pageantry will take you. It is not easy, but it is worth it,” she concluded.