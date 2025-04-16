Behind the Passport Price Hike: EFSCRJ Demands Transparency in National Document Deals

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

In a strong call for transparency and accountability, the EF Small Centre for Rights and Justice (EFSCRJ) has raised serious concerns over the government’s decision to increase the cost of Gambian passports from D3,060 to a staggering D5,100, effective May 1, 2025. While the Centre welcomes the decentralization of passport services, it insists that Gambians deserve clear and detailed explanations regarding the numerous contracts and private entities involved in the production and issuance of national documents.

- Advertisement -

EFSCRJ’s investigation into the history of passport production in The Gambia reveals a complex web of contracts involving several international companies—some with limited public profiles and unclear operational frameworks. At the center of this web is a 15-year Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) agreement signed in 2013 with Spanish firm Zetes, which later subcontracted the work to Africard. The biometric passports under this deal were first delivered in December 2013.

According to the Centre, Zetes had reportedly committed to implementing an automated eGate system at the airport. However, this commitment appears to overlap with the controversial 2019 border security contract awarded to Securiport—flagged by the Auditor General for bypassing competitive bidding procedures. “To date, there is little public information available about Africard’s operations, nor is the legacy GAMBIS system referenced on official government platforms,” the Centre stated.

EFSCRJ also referenced recent media reports alleging the existence of a new contract between the government and Ghanaian-based Margins Group for the production of national documents. Simultaneously, Japan has pledged multimillion-dollar support to The Gambia’s border management systems, including a $2.2 million project covering border posts in Kerr Ali, Amdalaye, and Giboro.

In light of these developments, EFSCRJ is calling for full disclosure from the government on the scope, legality, and implications of the following:

- Advertisement -

The Zetes/Africard biometric passport project Securiport’s border control operations The Margins Group’s involvement in national document production The status and impact of the GAMBIS system Japanese-funded border management initiatives

The Centre is also questioning the rationale behind the price hike and the passport’s five-year validity period. “D5,100 is unaffordable for many citizens, especially in the absence of any clear justification,” EFSCRJ said, adding that the Immigration Act should be revised to extend passport validity to ten years and reduce the cost.

Furthermore, EFSCRJ is advocating for a fully nationalized system of document production to reduce reliance on foreign firms, strengthen national institutions, and improve public service delivery. The Centre warned that outsourcing such vital national functions presents security risks and undermines institutional stability—as demonstrated when the exit of Semlex disrupted the issuance of ID cards and driver’s licenses.

“This is not merely a question of cost—it’s about sovereignty, security, and accountability,” the statement concluded. “The Gambian people deserve to know who is managing their data, their documents, and their borders.”

As the new passport fees take effect, EFSCRJ’s demands add renewed pressure on the government to provide clarity and act in the best interest of its citizens.