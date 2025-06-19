‘Before, pregnant women faced near-death experiences — Koli Kunda Residents Rejoice Over Life-Saving Road Project

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The residents of Koli Kunda in the Upper Region (URR) have praised the newly constructed road that connects their village to nearby communities, recounting how pregnant women previously endured near-fatal situations while attempting to access healthcare services.

Alieu Bah, an elderly villager, described the road as transformative, emphasising the challenges they faced before its construction.

Like many others, Mr. Bah expressed that the new road has brought immense joy to the villagers.

“Only Allah knows how thrilled we are,” he remarked, adding that “previously, during the rainy season, we struggled significantly as the road became impassable. We couldn’t go anywhere when it rained.”

He pointed out that pregnant women had harrowing experiences on the road while seeking healthcare in the past. “Before, when it rained, we couldn’t go anywhere. If a wife were pregnant, she might even die before reaching the hospital,” he said.

The new road has instilled a sense of hope and connectivity in Koli Kunda.

“We are thrilled. We thank the President for the road,” Bah expressed.

Regarding electricity, the villagers mentioned they now have full access.

“Whatever can be done with electricity, we have it now,” stated a villager.

Despite the improved access to roads and electricity, the residents still face challenges as farmers and herders.

“Farming is currently a struggle for us. We lack farming equipment. We seek support with farming tools,” Mr. Bah lamented.

Additionally, residents revealed that accessing water in the village is a significant issue.

“Our boreholes are not operational. Our women walk about a kilometre to fetch water from neighbouring villages,” reported another village elder who also added that “during the dry season, we take our cattle to other areas for grazing where they can find water more easily.”

Amadou, a youth from Koli Kunda, also praised the road construction in his hometown, noting its far-reaching positive effects.

He echoed similar feelings about the previous difficulties they faced due to the poor road conditions.

However, he stressed the ongoing challenges they still encounter, such as water shortages, schools, and madarasa for their children.

“We lack water and schools, and we need all of these,” he pleaded.