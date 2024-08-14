Batchilly Accuses Western Democracies of Deep-Rooted Hypocrisy and Double Standards

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The leader of the opposition Gambia Action Party, Musa Ousainou Yali Batchilly, has compared Western democracies to hypocrisy and double standards, claiming that they often portray themselves as global democracy custodians but fail to uphold the true principles of democracy.

He criticized the United States for racial disparities within its democracy, France for restricting religious expression under the guise of secularism, and Germany for grappling with resurging racism.

“If democracy truly means allowing individuals and nations to practice their beliefs within the framework of their laws, then the West’s commitment to democracy is nothing short of illusionary,” he asserted.

For Batchilly, democracy in the United States is marred by deep-rooted racial disparities that favor white Americans and marginalize black Americans.

Democracy in France:

According to him, in France, the struggle is against religious expression, particularly Islam.

“The French government’s actions to curb Islamic practices under the guise of secularism are seen by many as an outright assault on religious freedom.

This approach undermines the very principles of liberty and fraternity that France claims to uphold,” he claimed.

Democracy in Germany:

He said that Germany, which has a history and position in Europe, also grapples with a resurgence of racism.

“Discriminatory practices and the rise of far-right movements challenge the inclusivity and tolerance that are supposed to be hallmarks of modern democracy,” he added.

The Gambian opposition leader stressed that the United States’ foreign policy further exemplifies this “geopolitical hypocrisy.”

The GAP leader further claimed that America often supports only those ideologies and regimes that align with its interests, regardless of their democratic credentials.

He cited the production and proliferation of weapons, the support of regimes that engage in human rights abuses, and the selective condemnation of certain nations as double standards and hypocrisy.

“They turn a blind eye to others while supporting Israel.

They also condemned Russia and North Korea for similar actions,” he narrated.

Batchilly described England as a key manipulator and oppressor who always backs America to wage war on any opponent they perceive as a threat.

“They (England and America) are injectors of all crimes against humanity,” he added.

He further condemned what he described as blatant hypocrisy in the West.

He reiterated the need for equal treatment of countries irrespective of their differences.

He called for the United Nations General Assembly to address these issues and establish a more just global order where democracy is genuinely upheld for all nations.

“True democracy must be inclusive, equitable, and consistent—only then can it serve as a beacon of hope for all nations and peoples,” he concluded.