Barrow’s New Cabinet: 9 Sacked, 3 Recycled, 11 Retained

By: Christian Conteh

Gambia’s Commander-In-Chief, President Adama Barrow has overhauled his cabinet, sacking nine (9), rotating (three) 3 and keeping (eleven) 11 of the old guards.

President Adama Barrow made this public through a statement read on The Gambia Radio and Television Services on Wednesday 4th May 2022.

Reading the statement which came with a twenty-three (23) member team Gambia Government, Spokesperson, Ebrima G. Sankareh stated that the Head of State maintained eleven Ministers from his previous cabinet, dropped nine and three were now required to serve in other cabinet positions.

The 11 retained cabinet members include Hamat N.K. Bah, Minister of Tourism and Culture; Momodou Tangara Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Relations and Gambians Abroad; Dawda A. Jallow, Minister of Justice; Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, Minister of Health; Bakary Badgie, Minister of Youth and Sports; Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender and Children Affairs; Claudia Cole, Minister of Basic and Secondary Education; and Ebrima Sillah, Minister of Information.

Former Higher Education Minister, Alieu Badara Joof has been elevated to serve as the country’s Vice President, former Trade Minister, Seedy Keita, takes up the Finance Ministry and Minister Musa Drammeh moves from the Ministry of Lands to the Ministry of Fisheries.

The new kids on the block include Chief of Staff, Mod K. Ceesay, Secretary-General and Head of Civil Service, Salimatou E. Touray; Minister of Interior, Siaka Sonko; Minister of Agriculture, Demba Sabally; Minister of Defence, Sering Modou Njie; Minister of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs, Abba Sanyang; Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, Rohey John Manjang; Minister of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology.

University Professor Pierre Gomez; Minister of Public Services, Administrative Reforms, Policy Analysis and Delivery, Babucarr Ousman Joof; Abdoulie Jobe takes up the task as head of the Minister of Energy and Petroleum.

The statement means with immediate effect 11 former cabinet officials including Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray; Finance Minister, Mamburay Njie; Minister of Fisheries, Francis Gomez; Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Lamin Dibba; Minister of Agriculture, Amie Fabureh; Minister of Defence, Shiekh Omar Faye; Minister of Works, Bai Lamin Jobe; Minister of Energy and Petroleum Fafa Sanyang; and Interior Minister, Yankuba Sonko have been sacked.