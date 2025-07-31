Barrow Presides Over Swearing-In of Foreign Minister, IEC Heads, and Reparation Commission Member

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network News Desk

President Adama Barrow on Thursday presided over the swearing-in of several key officials at the State House, including Modou Njie as Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

Joseph Colley and Cherno Jallow were also sworn in as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), respectively. Isatou Jammeh took the oath as Commissioner of the Reparation Commission.

After the oaths were administered, President Barrow congratulated the new appointees and reminded them of the responsibilities ahead. He urged them to “build on best practices, avoid and manage lapses, and improve on shortcomings for efficiency to better serve the people.”

The President encouraged the new foreign minister to “guide the nation’s diplomatic policy, build friendships, and encourage investments in the development agenda.”

Turning to electoral matters, he stressed the importance of reforms, calling for “more suitable electoral reforms to strengthen electoral processes and procedures to sustain democracy.”

On the issue of transitional justice, President Barrow expressed hope that “victims of the former government will get the justice they deserve.”

He also commended the outgoing foreign minister, Mamadou Tangara, and the retired IEC chairperson, Alhajie Alieu Momar Njie, for their “invaluable contributions,” and offered prayers for their future success.

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in officials, Modou Njie thanked the President “for the confidence and trust bestowed on them” and said they were ready to serve the country with dedication.