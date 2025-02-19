Barrow Highlights Developments in Education, Health, and Agriculture at Gambia’s 60th Independence Anniversary

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Banjul, The Gambia – President Adama Barrow, in his address at the 60th Independence Anniversary commemoration at McCarthy Square, outlined his government’s efforts in education, healthcare, and agriculture while acknowledging challenges such as unemployment and poverty.

“We also take much pride in our achievements in the areas of education and health,” President Barrow stated. “This far, a total of four hundred and twenty-four (424) new schools have been constructed, along with six thousand, four hundred (6,400) new classrooms to meet the growing educational needs of Gambian children.”

According to the president, these developments have resulted in “gross enrolment rates reaching one hundred and two, point eight percent (102.8%) at the Lower Basic level and above fifty percent (50%) at the Upper Basic and Secondary Education levels.” He described this as a demonstration of his government’s efforts in “breaking down barriers, expanding access to education, and creating opportunities for every Gambian child to succeed.”

On healthcare, President Barrow referenced the introduction of new health facilities and medical programs aimed at improving service delivery. “The progressive rollout of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the recently inaugurated state-of-the-art, fully equipped health facilities across the country are crucial steps towards realising this goal,” he said.

He further noted that “over one hundred (100) doctors are currently specialising in various disciplines at The Gambia Medical School (UTG),” while other healthcare professionals “are receiving in-country training in various areas or specialisation to improve service delivery.” Barrow described these efforts as part of “a new era in healthcare services in the country” and “evidence of a truly strengthened health sector.”

Addressing agriculture, the president described it as “the backbone of our economy” and highlighted government interventions. “Except for groundnuts, agricultural production has surged through well-targeted government interventions,” he stated.

However, Barrow also acknowledged ongoing socio-economic challenges. “Although these impressive achievements highlight progress, they are tempered by high unemployment and poverty level rates, which contribute to irregular migration and crime,” he said.

He added that his government intends to continue its efforts in addressing these issues. “To resolve these challenges, my government will committedly continue expanding livelihood opportunities,” he stated.

President Barrow’s remarks reflected on both accomplishments and areas where further work is needed as The Gambia marks six decades of independence.