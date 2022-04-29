Barrow Administration Takes Responsibility For Only D35.8M

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Secretary-General and Head of the Civil Service, Noah Touray has risen to the defence of the Barrow led administration revealing that only thirty-five million eight hundred dalasis (D35.8m) was spent by the administration between March to September 2017, adding that the rest of the six hundred and thirty-one million (D631m) was spent during Ex-President Yahya Jammeh’s regime.

Mr. Touray was speaking to the State Broadcaster; GRTS whilst responding to revelations in the recently released Audit report which indicate that D669m was unjustifiably spent by the state.

According to Noah Touray, the Special Security Account was opened in 2012 and closed in 2017 when President Barrow assumed office.

“Only Thirty-five million eight hundred and forty-four thousand, four hundred and eighty-five and seventy butut (D35, 844,485.70) was spent by the current government,” Noah Touray explained.

He said the monies were used for official travel and payment of per diem for the president and his delegation.

Mr. Touray added that the D669m comes from two separate accounts, noting that the Special Security Account was closed in 2017 with a total of one million four hundred thousand in it.

“One of the accounts was opened during the former regime in 2012 and the monies were being paid into the account. So, over time a total of D633m was paid into that account and it was used by the previous regime,” he said.

When the new administration came into office, they decided to close the account for transparency. At the time of the closure, only D1.4m was found in the account. This money was later used for the opening of a new account with the same name but a different number,” Touray explained.

Mr. Touray said the account was opened in March and later closed in September 2017 adding that the government spent only D35.8m.

“The funds were provided by the Ministry of Finance through allocations made and processed by the Accountant Generals Department. These monies were all paid in the account.”

He emphasised that the D631m should not be referred to as expenditure from this government.

“Several accounts were opened under the previous regime but this is just one of them. All the accounts were closed by the current government and a single treasury account was open where all government funds are paid.”

He concluded that all travelling expenses of the president and his delegation are paid by the treasury account through the department of the Accountant General’s Office.