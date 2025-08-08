Banjul to Host Regional Leaders, Investors, and Energy Experts for Major Renewable Energy Forum

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

The Gambia is set to host the 10th edition of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum (ESEF 2025) from September 18–19, 2025, at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center in Banjul.

The announcement was made on Friday morning at a press briefing held at Petroleum House, where the Minister of Petroleum, Energy, and Mines, Hon. Nani Juwara, confirmed that the forum will be held under the theme: “Accelerating Sustainable Energy Infrastructure Solutions for Growth in the ECOWAS Region.”

Organised by the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) in collaboration with the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy, and Mines, the two-day event will be held under the esteemed patronage of Minister Juwara.

Driving the renewable energy agenda, Minister Juwara said The Gambia is committed to leveraging the outcomes of the forum to attract investment and accelerate the country’s transition toward clean energy.

“As you know, The Gambia, like many other countries, is transitioning from the use of fossil fuels to renewable energy. Our journey has already begun. The commissioning of the 23-megawatt solar plant in Jambur, now operational, alongside several mini-grid projects, reflects our progress. But we are taking even greater steps to increase the share of renewables in our energy mix. Just recently, we tendered a 50-megawatt solar project to be located in Jarra Soma,” he told journalists.

Minister Juwara also acknowledged the rising cost of electricity for ordinary Gambians, adding that renewable energy offers a sustainable solution that can ease this burden while attracting long-term investments.

Francis Sempore, Executive Director of ECREEE, stressed the urgent need for collaboration within the ECOWAS region, where nearly half of the population still lacks access to electricity.

“Our goal is to improve access to electricity across West Africa. This forum will provide a platform for member states to discuss challenges, share solutions, and launch new initiatives, including a regional clean cooking programme. This programme is especially important for the population and for women in rural areas,” Sempore said.

Since its inception, ESEF has become the premier platform for advancing sustainable energy in West Africa, attracting over 500 participants annually—from government ministers and development partners to private sector leaders, researchers, and civil society organisations.

The event promotes policy dialogue, knowledge sharing, and investment mobilisation, while fostering regional cooperation and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy solutions.

ESEF 2025 is expected to reaffirm commitments to strengthening institutional and policy frameworks, scaling up investments, and deploying innovative solutions to address the region’s pressing energy and climate challenges.