Banjul North NAM Blast Youth Ministry, Demands Accountability For U16 Basketball Travel Mishap

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

The National Assembly Member for Banjul North, Hon. Modou Lamin B. Bah, has expressed strong solidarity with The Gambia’s U16 National Basketball Team following the recent road accident in Guinea that left several players and staff injured.

- Advertisement -

Bah questioned the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ decision to allow the team to travel to Conakry by road, citing it as a serious lapse in judgment and a clear disregard for the safety and well-being of national athletes.

“These are national players representing our country. If cabinet ministers would never take such a risky road trip, why was it acceptable for our youth team?” he asked.

The accident has sparked national concern, especially following reports that a private jet was later chartered to fly the team back home, raising further questions about priorities and fairness.

“If they could afford a private jet after the incident, why couldn’t they secure a commercial flight from the start? This points to poor planning and misplaced priorities,” Hon. Bah said.

- Advertisement -

He further encouraged the injured players and staff to consider legal action against the government.

“They must be compensated adequately and immediately. This was avoidable, and the state must take full responsibility.”

The Banjul North lawmaker stressed that young athletes deserve better protection, investment, and respect.

“We should be building a system that uplifts and protects our youth, not one that endangers them. They deserve better, and we must hold those responsible accountable.”