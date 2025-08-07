Ballon d’Or 2025: Full 30-Man Shortlist Officially Unveiled

- Advertisement -

France Football has released the official 30-man shortlist for the 2025 Ballon d’Or, igniting excitement across the global football community. The nominees were announced on Wednesday, 7 August, featuring a blend of seasoned stars and breakout performers from the past year.

Among the leading contenders are Real Madrid duo Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. Clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also heavily represented, reflecting their strong performances in both domestic and international competitions.

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony will be held on October 27 in Paris, where the winner will be crowned, along with honours for the best goalkeeper (Yashin Trophy) and best young player (Kopa Trophy).

Here is the full list of the 30 Ballon d’Or nominees:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain) Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain) Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain) Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund) Erling Haaland (Manchester City) Viktor Gyökeres (Sporting Lisbon / Arsenal) Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Paris Saint-Germain) Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool) Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) Scott McTominay (Napoli) Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid) João Neves (Paris Saint-Germain) Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain) Michael Olise (Bayern Munich) Cole Palmer (Chelsea) Pedri (Barcelona) Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain) Declan Rice (Arsenal) Raphinha (Barcelona) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain) Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

The final winner will be chosen by an international jury of journalists, based on individual and team performance, talent and fair play, and career trajectory. As the countdown to October begins, fans around the world will be watching closely to see who takes home football’s most prestigious individual award.