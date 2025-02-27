Bakary S. Jarju Sworn in as Massembeh Ward Councilor After February 22 By-Election Victory

- Advertisement -

By: The Fatu Network Editorial

Bakary S. Jarju has been sworn in as the newly elected Councilor for Massembeh Ward at the Mansa Konko Area Council, following his victory in the February 22 by-election.

Running under the United Democratic Party (UDP), he secured 57.7% of the vote against his opponent from the National People’s Party (NPP). The election was held to fill the seat left vacant by the late Councilor Bakary Chereng Korta.

Presided over by Chairman Landing B. Sanneh, the swearing-in ceremony stressed the need for dedicated leadership, with Jarju pledging to prioritize infrastructure, youth support, and community engagement.