Bakary K. Badjie Announces Candidacy for Gambia’s 2026 Presidential Election

By: Dawda Baldeh

As the 2026 presidential election approaches, independent National Assembly Member for Foni Bintang Karanai, Bakary K. Badjie, has declared his intention to run for the presidency.

Badjie, a prominent parliamentarian known for his strong stance against corruption, nepotism, unemployment, and injustice, made the announcement during a press conference yesterday in Brikama. He stated that his decision to enter the presidential race is driven by the urgent challenges facing the nation.

“I, Hon. Bakary K. Badjie, wish to announce my intention to run for the presidency of the Republic of The Gambia in the 2026 presidential elections,” he declared, emphasizing that the decision was not made lightly but in response to the demands of the Gambian people.

“It stems from the struggles of our youth and the immediate need for transformative leadership that will foster a nation where every citizen thrives, where we are genuinely free and independent, and where every February 18th is a day of significant celebration,” he added.

Believed to be among the youngest candidates in the election, Badjie is confident that unity will drive national progress. “Corruption, insecurity, unemployment, inadequate healthcare, poor education, and weaknesses in the agricultural sector are all impacting the country. We must engage to solve our challenges,” he stressed, calling on visionary young individuals to join his movement and take up leadership roles.

If elected, Badjie aims to implement strategies to address corruption, improve healthcare, strengthen education, boost agriculture, create employment, and enhance security to accelerate national development. He pledged to enforce strict policies against corruption and crime to ensure lasting peace in the country.

The independent lawmaker also criticized the government led by President Adama Barrow for its handling of critical issues such as the rising cost of living, insecurity, corruption, and deficiencies in healthcare, education, and employment.