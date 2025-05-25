Bakary Badjie Launches Presidential Ambition with First Rally in Foni Bintang

- Advertisement -

By: Alieu Jallow

Hon. Bakary K. Badjie, National Assembly Member for Foni Bintang, held his first political rally in his home constituency on Saturday, May 24th, 2025, declaring his intention to contest the 2026 presidential election.

Addressing a crowd of supporters, Hon. Badjie urged Gambians to put aside their differences and unite for peace and national development. He criticized what he described as the growing culture of “cheap popularity,” where some politicians seek public approval by distributing footballs, jerseys, and sponsoring short-term gardening projects, which he claimed are not sustainable.

“The time has come for serious leadership. My ambition is born from the cries and struggles of ordinary Gambians—not from wealth or popularity, but from a desire to change the narrative and rescue our country from corruption,” Badjie told the gathering.

He expressed deep concern over the high number of Gambian youth who risk their lives trying to reach Europe through dangerous migration routes. “I am contesting with disappointment—disappointment in the number of young lives lost at sea, lives that are unaccounted for. If there were decent jobs and real opportunities here, would our young people be dying in the Mediterranean Sea? I clearly remember a time when graduating from college meant you automatically got a job. Today, it’s the opposite. You spend D36,000 on education, and still there’s no job. Even those who make it to university can’t find scholarships to support their studies,” he questioned.

Hon. Badjie also addressed the economic pressures facing the country, pointing to the declining value of the Gambian dalasi against major foreign currencies. “The dalasi used to hold strong value, which attracted foreign nationals to come here and work. But now the dalasi is weakening—CFA is at D630, and one euro is at D80. This decline is driving up the cost of living and basic food prices,” he explained.

He criticized the government’s strategy of outsourcing state-owned enterprises to foreign companies, arguing that it poses a threat to national sovereignty. “We are gradually selling the country. This is not the direction a developing nation should be heading,” Badjie said.

On national security, he voiced concern over the rise in violent crimes and called for urgent reforms. He positioned himself as part of a new generation of leadership ready to take bold steps. “I can’t sit and fold my arms while my people suffer from low wages and a struggling health sector. I am done waiting—now is the time to act,” he stressed.

He ended his address with a call to action: “It’s either now or never. We must stand for our nation—without retreat, without surrender.”