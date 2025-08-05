BAC Collects D103m in 6 Months

- Advertisement -

By Dawda Baldeh

The Chairman of Brikama Area Council (BAC), Yankuba Darboe, announced a whopping revenue collection of one hundred and three million dalasis (D103m) from January to June 2025.

Chairman Darboe made this announcement at the commissioning of a new fleet of waste trucks in Brikama yesterday, marking a milestone in the council’s efforts to improve waste management.

“BAC used to collect about D60m, D79m, or D80m annually. Today, I am happy to announce that from 1st January to 31st June 2025, we have collected D103m,” he revealed.

He attributed this achievement to the council’s ongoing efforts to mitigate corruption.

“We have managed to seal many revenue leakages in the council, and this is why we can achieve such,” he added.

Operating under the mantra ‘Don’t Lie, Don’t Steal, Job Rek’ Darboe believes that a change in mindset is fundamental in mitigating corruption.

“We want to collect another one hundred million dalasis before the year ends,” he said. “We can do it if we live with the mantra: Don’t Lie, Don’t Steal, and Job Rek.”

He commended the council’s officials, including revenue collectors, police, and the entire management, for their commitment to transforming the council into a more people-centred place.

Darboe also challenged the residents of the West Coast Region to pay their taxes on time to enable the council to deliver more services.

The presentation of the fleet of trucks is expected to impure waste management, boost economic activities, and improve environmental hygiene.

BAC is now targeting to collect two hundred million dalasis before the end of 2025 to roll out more services.