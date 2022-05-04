“Attempts To Intimidate Or Instill Fear In Gambian Citizens For Expressing Their God-Given Rights, Will Neither Be Accepted Nor Tolerated,”- UDP Sends President Barrow A Message

- Advertisement -

By: Christian Conteh

The country’s main opposition The United Democratic Party (UDP) has described President Adama Barrows’s statement against the person of Madi Jobarteh as unpresidential, emphasising that the comments are beneath the office of president of the republic and consequently below the expectations of any responsible person.

“We want to register our condemnation of these unpresidential statements of Adama Barrow, which is well beneath the office of president of the republic and consequently below the expectations of any responsible person.

President Adama Barrow has used the most powerful bully pulpit as offered by the highest office of the land to negative effect. He hides behind his privileged position and the honoured office of the head of state to hurl threats against his perceived critics and opponents,” the statement from the party’s media team reads.

The party further states that it is appalled and dismayed by the vile threats of President Adama Barrow hurled against Madi Jobarteh, especially when such threats were issued at a solemn religious occasion marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

They maintain that the president’s statements betray every teaching of the religion of Islam that is always reconciliatory, especially at such times.

“Madi Jobarteh is a citizen of this country, whose only crime has been to differ in opinion with the President and his government and openly stating his disagreements with civility. Every Gambian, has a constitutionally guaranteed right to think for themselves independently, form and express opinions thereof that may not necessarily be in line with that of the government,” the statement notes

The UDP party used the platform to call on the Inspector General of police to abide by his mandate and oath of office to protect the lives and properties of every citizen and resident of The Gambia, noting that they share Madi Jobarteh’s concerns in fearing for his life and personal safety

“The UDP wishes to make it abundantly clear to President Adama Barrow that attempts to intimidate or instil fear in Gambian citizens for simply expressing their God-given rights, will not be accepted or tolerated.”

The UDP statement ended by promising to stand with any citizen of Gambia to ensure that the country does not slide back to the old ways or days of the dictatorship of the past.