Attack’s Comments on Tribalism Spark Public Debate, Followed by Apology

- Advertisement -

By Alieu Jallow

The fallout from rapper Abdoulie Gaye’s recent comments on tribalism continues to ripple through Gambian social media, radio programmes, and music circles, reigniting public debate over fairness, inclusion, and representation in the entertainment industry.

- Advertisement -

Abdoulie Gaye, widely known in the music scene as Attack, issued a public apology following a wave of backlash triggered by his remarks during a recent appearance on Coffee Time with Peter Gomez, a popular programme on West Coast Radio.

The Wollof rap artist stirred public outrage after alleging that certain members of the Mandinka ethnic group have systematically sidelined his music career, discouraged support for his initiatives, and hindered his journey to international recognition. Attack claimed that he has long been a victim of tribal bias within the country’s entertainment industry.

He pointed out that although he sings primarily in Wollof and enjoys significant support from Wollof fans, he also has a notable following among Mandinka and Jola communities. However, he believes that tribal favouritism persists in the industry. According to him, certain Mandinka-dominated spaces tend to uplift their own artists while excluding others from key opportunities.

Attack alleged that when events arise where he should be considered, preference is instead given to artists from particular ethnic backgrounds. He claimed that efforts have been made both on social media and offline to discredit him and discourage Mandinka fans from attending his shows.

- Advertisement -

He also directed criticism at members of the media, alleging that many media owners whom he claims are Mandinka do not give adequate attention to his accomplishments. Instead, he argued, they are quick to amplify his controversies while downplaying or ignoring his professional achievements.

In expressing his frustration, Attack lamented the lack of equitable support across ethnic lines, stressing that positive media coverage should not focus on just one artist or group, but be extended broadly to uplift other talents as well.

The rapper didn’t spare fellow artist ST, The Gambian Dream, accusing him of being insincere in his public praise. He claimed that if ST’s support had been genuine, it could have helped him access the international music scene, given ST’s influence and experience abroad. He suggested that some top artists have only served themselves rather than uplifting the broader music community.

The remarks sparked immediate criticism across social media, with many accusing Attack of promoting tribal division and undermining national cohesion. Critics emphasized that in a diverse country like The Gambia, where music is a powerful tool for unity, such rhetoric is damaging.

- Advertisement -

In response to the backlash, Abdoulie Gaye later issued a public apology. He clarified that his comments were not meant to insult the Mandinka community, but rather to expose what he believes are overlooked inequalities in the music sector. He extended his apology to the entire nation and called for forgiveness.

“This apology is going out to all Gambians, especially Mandinkas whosoever felt offended by these words, I am apologizing. I am saying sorry. I really didn’t mean it that way. It’s all geared towards one Gambia, one people, one nation. We are not here to divide,” he said.

The controversy has reopened national conversations around tribalism, favouritism, and inclusivity in the creative arts. While some have called for healing and dialogue, others continue to urge public figures, especially artists, to be cautious of how their words may shape perceptions in a fragile social context.